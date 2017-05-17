Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot jointly announced today the complete cast for Overlord, from Director Julius Avery (Son of a Gun). We reported in March that Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell have come aboard to star in the film, with rumors already starting that this film could actually be Cloverfield 4. While the studio hasn't confirmed Overlord's connection to the Cloverfield franchise, the assembled cast is most certainly impressive and diverse.

Joining the previously announced casting of Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, Overlord will also star Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones), Dominic Applewhite (The King's Speech), Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones), Iain de Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), John Magaro (The Big Short), Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortunes of Francois Jane) and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo). The Bad Robot production is produced by J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber, and written by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant). The Paramount Pictures film will begin shooting this May in the U.K.

On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. Paramount and Bad Robot have not yet announced a release date for Overlord yet, but if this does in fact become the next installment of the Cloverfield franchise, it will be the first period piece, with the original Cloverfield, along with last year's 10 Cloverfield Lane and the currently-untitled third movie that was previously called God Particle, all set in present day.

It's possible that this movie, set during World War II, could establish just how long this Cloverfield monster has been around for. If so, it's possible that Paramount could be pulling a page or two from Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight playbook, which, as we've seen in recent trailers, shows that these robots in disguise have been around since the medieval times of King Arthur. Naturally, this is all speculation, since we do not know that this project has any connection to the Cloverfield universe. But ever since Bad Robot revealed last year that the languishing project known as The Cellar was really 10 Cloverfield Lane, fans have wondered if all of Bad Robot's movies in development have Cloverfield connections.

During an interview last year, J.J. Abrams teased that there was a concept Bad Robot was working on that would connect numerous Cloverfield movies, but none of these projects were going to be direct sequels to the original Cloverfield, which debuted in 2008, describing them as "blood relatives." Given the success of 10 Cloverfield Lane, which pulled in $110 million worldwide from a miniscule budget, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bad Robot and Paramount pushing the envelope of this franchise, even with a World War II movie like the upcoming Overlord.