Legendary announced today that it will release a new comic book prequel to its highly-anticipated movie sequel Pacific Rim Uprising, which hits theaters February 23, 2019. The 6-part series is a gritty action adventure that explores a new criminal underworld born in an age of monsters and mechs, and an unmissable story for all Pacific Rim fans. Here's the official description of the comic below.

"Santa Monica, 2034. In a city that was once the jewel of the West Coast, a new world has emerged: one rising up from the ashes of giant robots and giant monsters. In this futuristic aftermath, we will meet a new generation of survivors, including Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost, who is searching for answers behind the death of his Legendary father; Griffin, a Jaeger pilot who has gone from defending the world to piloting an illegal Jaeger enforcer for a mob boss; and the Mech Czar, a techno-criminal overlord who rules the underworld with a steel fist. Set against a neo-noir backdrop of street gangs, Kaiju worshipers, and Jaeger Scrapyards, a mysterious but familiar figure arrives with a dangerous agenda."

Legendary has also released the cover artwork for the first issue, which will be on sale in print and digital formats on January 17, 2018. The 32-page comic, written by Cavan Scott with artwork by Rich Elson, will cost $3.99. This comes just a few years after the original Pacific Rim movie received a comic book sequel, entitled Pacific Rim: Tales From the Drift, which continued the story from the Pacific Rim movie. It remains to be seen whether or not this Pacific Rim: Uprising comic book prequel will overlap with the previous comic, which was also released through the Legendary Comics banner.

The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous "Kaiju." Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious' Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale. Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil Starz's Spartacus) and also stars Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day. Take a look at the comic book cover art for the first issue of Pacific Rim: Aftermath, courtesy of Legendary.