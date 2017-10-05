Universal's Pacific Rim 2 just got a whole lot more real. Not only do we have some brand new images, showcasing the new Jaegers that are going to be introduced in the highly-anticipated sequel, but we also have confirmation that the first trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising is coming tomorrow. Here's the official synopsis for the movie.

"The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim: Uprising. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous 'Kaiju.' Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)-who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction. Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious' Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale."

Entertainment Weekly revealed the images of the new Jaegers we are going to see in Pacific Rim: Uprising. There is Gipsy Avenger, an upgraded version of Gipsy Danger, Saber Athena, Guardian Bravo and Titan Redeemer. They all look much like what we came to expect from the first movie, but with some very cool new weaponry. Titan Redeemer, for example, has a massive mace it is swinging around, which looks to be incredibly deadly. Here's some of what John Boyega had to say about Gipsy Avenger.

"She's an upgrade model form Gipsy Danger in the first movie. She is still a two-man Jaeger and has new weapons and technology. The new Gipsy has LCD screens and holographic imagery of what is going outside. Her gravity sling has improved. Pilots are no longer locked into robot by feet. It has a scanning system that makes the drift easier to handle. Gipsy Avenger is strongest and hardest to operate."

The other Jaegers on display sound equally impressive. And that's good. They'll need to be in order to stop the massive alien invasion headed our way in the sequel. Here's how John Boyega describes the other new Jaegers we're going to see in Pacific Rim 2.

"(Saber Athena) She's the fastest Jaeger, and she is agile and assigned two skillful pilots who know how to do martial arts. She has two swords she can join together to slice stuff down. She's flexible and very fast. (Guardian Bravo) She has big electric whips, but is very stocky and strong. (Titan Redeemer) She is a mystery rogue Jaeger, but is really strong and advanced. She has guns on the chest. That Jaeger is, in fact, a three-man rig, one is in the cockpit shooting missiles and bullets from the chest."

That gives us a whole lot to look forward to in the first trailer for Pacific Rim 2 tomorrow. Originally, the trailer was supposed to debut on Saturday at New York Comic Con, but we're getting it a bit early, which is a nice treat. You can head on ever to EW for a bit more from John Boyega on the movie and be sure to check out the brief trailer tease, as well as the new images, from the next Pacific Rim movie for yourself below.