Legendary Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for their highly-anticipated action sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising, while also launching a new viral site that unveils details about five new Jaegers. We already got a glimpse at one of these Jaegers, Gipsy Avenger, but this new website offers blueprints and new technical details for Gipsy Avenger and four more Jaegers, Bracer Phoenix, Saber Athena, Titan Redeemer and Guardian Bravo. Here's an excerpt from the site that offers new plot details, including that this sequel is set 10 years after the original movie.

"It's been ten years since The Battle of the Breach and the oceans are still, but restless. Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes. When the Kaiju threat returns, we will be ready."

These details from GoJaeger.com come at the end of a Pacific Rim timeline, revealing this sequel is set 10 years after the event from the first movie, which took place on Janurary 12, 2025, where Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) sacrificed himself. As the fleet is decimated and civilians run for their lives, PPDC Marshal Stacker Pentecost recruits 'the Resistance': a hail mary team ready to mount one last stand against the Kaiju. Powered by human courage, the last Jaegers standing succeed in destroying the breach, thanks to the brave sacrifice of Marshal Pentecost himself.

The new Jaeger Gipsy Avenger honors the heroic legacy of her namesake as the flagship leader of the Mark VI fleet. More than just a Jaeger, she is a symbol of hope to millions. Bracer Phoenix is a Mark V brute that can still run with the VI's, Bracer Phoenix shoots from the chest, with a centrifugal vortex cannon that is as spectacular as it is deadly. Saber Athena is the sleekest and most elegant Jaeger ever created, Saber Athena is the fastest in the fleet, wielding twin blades in hyper-acrobatic combat. Titan Redeemer is built for brute force and armed with a seismic morningstar, Titan Redeemer is the walking wrecking ball of the new fleet. Guardian Bravo is designed for combat at range, Guardian Bravo wields the Elec-16 Arc Whip: a proto-metallic successor to the chainsword, and brings a new sophistication to the chainsword's whiplash move.

The cast includes John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Attack the Block), Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious, Snowden), Jing Tian (The Great Wall, Kong: Skull Island), Wesley Wong (Buxiude Shiguang, Sorry I Love You), Lily Ji (Skiptrace, Transformers: Age of Extinction), Lan Yingying (Surgeons Story, Empresses in the Palace), Qian Yongchen (The War of Beauties, The Golden Age of the Leftover Ladies), Zhang Jin (Ip Man 3, Kill Zone 2), and newcomers Cailee Spaeny and Chen Zitong. Stephen S. DeKnight directs Pacific Rim: Uprising from a script that he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, T.S. Nowlin and Kira Snyder, based on a story by original Pacific Rim director Guillermo del Toro. Take a look at the trailer and blueprints for these new Jaegers from Pacific Rim: Uprising.