Ever since production began in early November on Legendary's highly-anticipated Pacific Rim: Uprising, we've seen a handful of photos courtesy of star John Boyega. Today, we have a new image from director Steven S. DeKnight, which teases someone (or something) doesn't know how to follow instructions. This image hints at a massive security breach in the Pan Pacific Defense Corps. "restricted area."

Director Steven S. DeKnight posted the photo on Instagram last night, showcasing a Restricted Area sign at one of the Pan Pacific Defense Corps' facilities. It looks like part of the sign has been infiltrated, which, when paired with the filmmaker's ominous caption, could hint that the PPDC has been invaded. Here's what the filmmaker had to say on Instagram below.

"Someone's not paying attention to the warning signs... #pacificrimuprising #ppdc"

It's possible that part of this sign was sliced off by a kaiju monster that doesn't exactly know the meaning of a restricted area, but that's only speculation at this point. Unfortunately, this image doesn't give us a look at any of the cast members, such as John Boyega, who is playing the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost from the original movie, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Levi Meaden and Cailee Spaeny. The cast of Pacific Rim: Maelstrom is also believed to include original Pacific Rim stars Ron Perlman (Hannibal Chau), Charlie Day (Dr. Newton Geiszler), Rinko Kikuchi (Mako Mori) and Burn Gorman (Gottleib), with some of these actors' involvement teased in a recent set photo.

Cinematographer Dan Mindel posted a set photo last month that was later removed, which he intended to showcase the Alexa XT camera he was using. What he may not have realized at the time was the camera featured a cast list that included original Pacific Rim stars Rinko Kikuchi (Mako Mori), Charlie Day (Newton Geisler) and Burn Gorman (Gottlieb) and a previously-unannounced new cast member Karl Urban. None of these actors had been confirmed before the image was posted, and since it was later removed, it's probably a safe bet that they're in the movie, although it remains to be seen when we'll learn more about Karl Urban's mysterious character.

The original Pacific Rim only earned $101 million at the domestic box office, but it earned $411 million worldwide, with $111.9 million coming from China alone, which was by far the biggest gross from any country worldwide. The sequel was given the green light after Chinese investment group Dalian Wanda Group acquired a majority stake in Legendary Pictures. Legendary has issued a February 23, 2018 release date for Pacific Rim: Uprising, which was once believed to be titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom. As of now, this sequel has the release date all to itself, but Pacific Rim: Uprising will still be sandwiched between a few highly-anticipated films. Opening a week before it will be Marvel's stand-alone superhero adventure Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, and Universal's animated film Larrikins. On March 2, Warner Bros. will release the shark thriller Meg, while 20th Century Fox will unleash an untitled Marvel adaptation. Take a look at the latest set photo from Pacific Rim: Uprising.