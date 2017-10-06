After four years of waiting, we finally have our first good look at Pacific Rim: Uprising, the long-awaited, highly-anticipated sequel to Pacific Rim. Despite early reports suggesting that Universal and Legendary were going to make us wait until Saturday for the first Pacific Rim: Uprising trailer, they decided to give it to us a day early. So buckle up, because there is a whole lot of giant monster and robot action to feast your eyes upon. We've got new Jaegers, new Kaiju and new characters, but the important thing here is that monsters and robots are duking it out for our enjoyment.

In Pacific Rim: Uprising, John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) plays Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose father, Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training in favor of a life in the criminal underworld. However, when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through the world's cities, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), who is leading a new generation of Jaeger pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. Their only hope is to band together in a global uprising against the Kaiju.

The first Pacific Rim movie was directed by Guillermo Del Toro and was released in 2013. Part of the reason it took so long to get the sequel going is that the first movie wasn't quite as big at the box office as the robots and monsters that are featured in it. Pacific Rim brought in a very respectable $411 million worldwide, but when looking at the $150 million production budget, that makes it look much less impressive. However, the movie has gained a sizeable following in the years since its release, which bodes well for Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Unfortunately, Guillermo Del Toro opted to direct The Shape of Water, which looks like it could be a major Oscar contender this year, as opposed to doing Pacific Rim 2. That left the door for director Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil) to step in and tackle the massive sequel. The sequel stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day. Sadly, Charlie Hunnam isn't coming back for this one. So the fate of the world rests on the shoulders of Stacker Pentecost's son.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is set to hit theaters on March 23, 2018. The movie was originally slated to arrive on February 23, but the studio recently bumped the release date by a month. Either way, this trailer serves as proof that this movie is indeed happening after a whole lot of talking about it. Be sure to check out the full trailer, along with the Pacific Rim: Uprising trailer preview that dropped yesterday, courtesy of Universal Pictures.