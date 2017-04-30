There are a lot of very big movies fast approaching, so it may be a bit easy to forget that next year we are finally getting a Pacific Rim sequel. The movie has already wrapped filming and we should be able to expect the first teaser trailer sometime this summer, likely attached to one of the other major blockbusters coming down the pipeline over the next handful of months. In the meantime, you can check out some of these new photos from Pacific Rim 2 that give us a look at Gypsy Danger, as well as a brand new Jaeger.

As spotted by fan site Pacificrim2-movie.com, several images of Jaegers that will be featured in Pacific Rim 2, officially titled Pacific Rim: Uprising, made their way online from the Tamashii Nations event in New York City. One of the images features the famed Jaeger Gypsy Danger, via a high-end figurine. This is often the case these days, as merchandise winds up making its way to stores and conventions long before the movie ever gets released, so it is a good way for fans to get a good look at some of what will be featured in the movie. Gypsy largely looks the same, but the massive robot armor suit is looking awfully shiny and glitzy. A bit of an upgrade from the dark gray/blue color featured in the first Pacific Rim. Though, some of that could just be lighting.

The other new photos don't feature a figure, but they do show some detailed spec posters for a brand new Jaeger that looks like it will be featured in Pacific Rim 2. The new Jaeger is taking some cues from Gypsy Danger, as it is named Gypsy Avenger and has some very similar design elements. There is a very different looking helmet and some other sleek looking upgrades. Looking at the name a bit, one has to wonder if Gypsy Danger may be meeting a grim fate in Pacific Rim 2, which leads to the creation of the upgraded and possibly appropriately titled Gypsy Avenger. That is purely speculative at this point, but, either way, the new Jaeger looks very slick and should help tide fans over until some footage arrives.

Legendary Pictures hasn't released any official plot details for Pacific Rim: Uprising yet, but we do know that there are going to be a lot of new characters this time around. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is playing the son of Idris Elba's character Stacker Pentecost and he looks to be the new main character in this installment. We also know that Charlie Hunnam isn't coming back, so we are going to need a new protagonist to follow this time around. Other new cast members have been added in the form of Scott Eastwood, Cailee Piney and Karl Urban.

Pacific Rim 2 will see the return of stars Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman. Guillermo Del Toro did not return to direct this time around, though he did remain on as a producer. Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight is taking the reigns this time around with a script from Emily Carmichael, T.S. Nowlin and Kira Snyder. Pacific Rim: Uprising is set for release on February 23, 2018. Be sure to check out the new pictures for yourself below.