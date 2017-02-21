Ever since production started on Pacific Rim 2, we've seen a number of photos from the set, many of which have come from one of the sequel's stars, John Boyega. Today we have yet another glimpse at his character Jake Pentecost, the son of Idris Elba's Stacker Pentecost from the original Pacific Rim. While this image doesn't reveal much about the story, we do get a new glimpse at Jake, seemingly lost in reflection, as filming continues on this highly-anticipated sequel.

The actor posted this latest image on Instagram, which comes just a few days after director Steven S. DeKnight shared the official logo for the sequel. We also recently got a glimpse at some of the new Jaeger robots teased in promo artwork, with one slightly resembling the Gipsy Danger Jaeger from the first movie. John Boyega already shared that the original Gipsy Danger is returning in previously-released concept art, but the blue Jaeger in the promo poster had a different head design.

While we still don't have an official plot description yet, early set photos have revealed that both John Boyega's Jake Pentecost and Scott Eastwood's unnamed character are both Jaeger pilots. It's possible that both these characters are partners, piloting the same Jaeger, but that information hasn't been confirmed. They join a cast that reportedly includes original Pacific Rim stars Rinko Kikuchi (Mako Mori), Charlie Day (Newton Geisler}) and Burn Gorman (Gottlieb) and a previously-unannounced new cast member Karl Urban. We found out about these new cast members through a cast list that was seen on a set photo sent out by cinematographer Dan Mindel, which has since been removed.

While it seems that several of the original Pacific Rim stars will be back, it has been confirmed that Charlie Hunnam will not be returning to reprise his role as Jaeger pilot Raleigh Beckett. The actor did state in an interview that he's glad the sequel is happening and he's excited to watch the finished product next year. Stephen S. De Knight (Daredevil) is directing Pacific Rim: Maelstrom from a screenplay that has been worked on by Guillermo del Toro, Travis Beacham, Jon Spaihts, Emily Carmichael, Zak Penn, Kira Snyder and Derek Connolly. Legendary has issued a February 23, 2018 release date for Pacific Rim: Uprising, which was once believed to be titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom.

The original Pacific Rim movie only earned $101 million at the domestic box office, but it earned $411 million worldwide, with $111.9 million coming from China alone, which was by far the biggest gross from any country worldwide. The Pacific Rim sequel was given the green light after Chinese investment group Dalian Wanda Group acquired a majority stake in Legendary Pictures. Pacific Rim: Uprising doesn't have any direct competition on February 23, 2018, but it will come between Marvel's superhero adventure Black Panther on February 16 and Warner Bros. shark thriller Meg on March 2. Take a look at the latest set photo from Pacific Rim: Uprising, featuring John Boyega as Stacker Pentecost's son, Jake Pentecost.