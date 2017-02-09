With production currently under way on Pacific Rim: Uprising, we've been getting a few sneak peeks from the set, including our first official look at John Boyega's character Jake Pentecost yesterday. Today we have new licensing artwork that gives us our first look at a few of the Jaegers that will be used in this long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, we don't know any of these Jaeger's names yet, but we can see that one has used a particular design element from the now-iconic Gipsy Danger.

The poster and image debuted in License Global Magazine, which features three different Jaegers, one blue, one red and one grey. The blue Jaeger at the front and center of both photos is definitely not Gipsy Danger, since this massive robot has a much different paint job and has a different head design. However, this Jaeger does have the same sort of nuclear reactor design in its chest as Gipsy Danger. Besides, we already saw that Gipsy Danger is returning in concept art revealed by John Boyega, and that design has a different head than this blue Jaeger.

Regardless of what these Jaeger's names are, it's anyone's guess who will be piloting them. We've seen in recent set photos that Scott Eastwood's character is a Jaeger pilot, along with John Boyega's Jake Pentecost. It still hasn't been confirmed, though, which Jaegers they are piloting, and who their partners may be in this upcoming sequel. We did recently get a hint about who is returning from the original cast, after cinematographer Dan Mindel sent out an Instagram photo that featured a cast list, which included original Pacific Rim stars Rinko Kikuchi (Mako Mori), Charlie Day (Newton Geisler) and Burn Gorman (Gottlieb) and a previously-unannounced new cast member Karl Urban. The photo has since been removed from Dan Mindel's Instagram account.

It was confirmed last summer that another original Pacific Rim star, Charlie Hunnam, will not be returning to reprise his role as Jaeger pilot Raleigh Beckett, although he did add in an interview that he's "excited" about it and he's glad they're making it. Stephen S. De Knight (Daredevil) is directing Pacific Rim: Maelstrom from a screenplay that has been worked on by Guillermo del Toro, Travis Beacham, Jon Spaihts, Emily Carmichael, Zak Penn, Kira Snyder and Derek Connolly. Legendary has issued a February 23, 2018 release date for Pacific Rim: Uprising, which was once believed to be titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom. As of now, this sequel has the release date all to itself, but Pacific Rim: Uprising will still be sandwiched between a few highly-anticipated films.

Opening a week before it will be Marvel's stand-alone superhero adventure Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, and Universal's animated film Larrikins. On March 2, Warner Bros. will release the shark thriller Meg, while 20th Century Fox will unleash an untitled Marvel adaptation. The original Pacific Rim movie only earned $101 million at the domestic box office, but it earned $411 million worldwide, with $111.9 million coming from China alone, which was by far the biggest gross from any country worldwide. The sequel was given the green light after Chinese investment group Dalian Wanda Group acquired a majority stake in Legendary Pictures. Take a look at these new images from Pacific Rim: Uprising, as production continues on this action-packed sequel.