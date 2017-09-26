The long-awaited Pacific Rim Uprising is finally coming, and we have the poster to prove it. Universal and Legendary Pictures have just released the first poster for Pacific Rim 2, officially titled Pacific Rim: Uprising, and it is pretty awesome. The image features John Boyega's Jaeger pilot suited up and ready for battle, standing in front of one of the brand new Jaegers from the movie, Gypsy Avenger.

John Boyega shared the poster for Pacific Rim: Uprising to his Twitter account, saying "next up!" Even though he is still going to appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi before the Pacific Rim sequel arrives in theaters, he probably still has some work to do one Uprising. So he could mean that is the next movie he has to work on. Either way, the poster is here and it is a pretty solid way to help kick off the marketing campaign for the movie. It's a good-looking poster for a sequel that has very high expectations placed upon it.

Legendary Pictures and director Steven S. DeKnight have been pretty quiet on the details when it comes to Pacific Rim: Uprising, but they are about to start pulling back the curtain, which is starting with the reveal of this new poster. It has already been announced that the first trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising will debut on Saturday, October 7, at New York Comic Con. Even if you aren't able to attend the events, odds are, the studio will release the trailer online at that time as well, which will be our first real look at the sequel to Guillermo Del Toro's epic monsters vs. robots movie.

Pacific Rim: Uprising takes place 10 years after "The Battle of the Breach." the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history, following the massive victory from the end of the first movie. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes, which includes John Boyega, who is playing the son of Idris Elba's character, Stacker Pentecost. When the Kaiju threat returns, and rest assured, they will return, the world is going to be ready this time. Or so they hope. Joining Boyega will be Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.

Studios have had a lot of luck in recent years with March releases. That being the case, Legendary and Universal recently moved the release date for Pacific Rim: Uprising from February 23, 2018, to March 23, 2018. That will position it is an early 2018 blockbuster. Can the sequel outdo the original at the box office? That certainly seems to be the hope. We'll have to see how that first trailer looks to really have an idea. If the trailer is as good as this first poster, we should be in good shape. Check out the first poster for Pacific Rim: Uprising for yourself below.