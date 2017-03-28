After several months in production, John Boyega has released a final set photo from Pacific Rim: Uprising, with principal photography now wrapped. The actor shared an image of himself walking behind a large Chinese sign, with shooting coming to a close in Qingdao, China. Now that filming has finished, director Steven S. DeKnight has just under a year to complete post-production, as we inch closer and closer to the February 23, 2018 release date.

John Boyega debuted this new Pacific Rim 2 photo on Twitter today, stating that it's been "an amazing six months," before announcing that production had, indeed, come to an end. The actor sent out a set photo on his first day of filming back on November 9, and if filming ended today, that would be just under four months of production. But it's possible that the actor spent two more months training or preparing in other ways for the sequel. Now that filming is done, the countdown towards the first trailer has begun.

Legendary still hasn't released any official plot details, but we've gotten a few story tidbits during the production, thanks to a few early set photos. The images that surfaced from the set revealed that both John Boyega's Jake Pentecost and Scott Eastwood's character are Jaeger pilots. It's possible that these characters are partners, piloting the same Jaeger, but that information hasn't been confirmed. They join a cast that reportedly includes original Pacific Rim stars Rinko Kikuchi (Mako Mori), Charlie Day (Newton Geisler) and Burn Gorman (Gottlieb) and a previously-unannounced new cast member Karl Urban. We found out about these new cast members through a cast list that was seen on a set photo sent out by cinematographer Dan Mindel, which has since been removed. The studio still hasn't sent out an official cast list yet.

Despite the supposed return of several original Pacific Rim stars, it has also been confirmed that Charlie Hunnam will not be returning to reprise his role as Jaeger pilot Raleigh Beckett. The actor did state in an interview that he's glad the sequel is happening and he's excited to watch the finished product next year. Stephen S. De Knight (Daredevil) is directing Pacific Rim: Maelstrom from a screenplay that has been worked on by Guillermo del Toro, Travis Beacham, Jon Spaihts, Emily Carmichael, Zak Penn, Kira Snyder and Derek Connolly.

Legendary has issued a February 23, 2018 release date for Pacific Rim: Uprising, which was once believed to be titled Pacific Rim: Maelstrom. Pacific Rim: Uprising doesn't have any direct competition on February 23, 2018, but it will come between Marvel's superhero adventure Black Panther on February 16 and Warner Bros.' shark thriller Meg on March 2. The original Pacific Rim movie only earned $101 million at the domestic box office, but it earned $411 million worldwide, with $111.9 million coming from China alone, the largest gross from any country during its theatrical release. The Pacific Rim sequel was given the green light after Chinese investment group Dalian Wanda Group acquired a majority stake in Legendary Pictures. While we wait for any official photos, story details or cast information, take a look at the final set photo from Pacific Rim: Uprising.