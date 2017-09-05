It has been a long time coming, but Pacific Rim Uprising is finally on the way. The movie has finished filming and we got our first glimpse of it during San Diego Comic-Con. Though, we didn't get any actual footage from the movie. That is going to change soon, as the first full trailer for Pacific Rim 2 is set to make its debut at New York Comic Con. So get ready to go back to the Breach, giant robot fans.

According to the official New York Comic Con website, the Pacific Rim: Uprising panel will be taking place on Friday, October 6 at noon. The website's official description for the panel reveals that there are going to be lots of guests on hand from the movie and that the new Pacific Rim 2 trailer will indeed debut at the panel. Here's what the NYCC website has to say about the panel.

"Pacific Rim Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight will be joined by stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman and Cailee Spaeny, as well as moderator Aaron Sagers, Syfy Wire's editor-at-large, to discuss the upcoming action-adventure from Legendary and introduce the world premiere of the new trailer. The follow-up to 2013's cinematic epic of monsters and mechs, the film will inspire a new generation to become the biggest heroes to ever walk the earth. Also starring Jing Tian, Rinko Kikuchi, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day, Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters March 2018. #JoinTheUprising #PacificRimUprising"

Pacific Rim: Uprising takes place 10 years after "The Battle of the Breach." Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes. When the Kaiju threat returns, and rest assured, they will return, the world is going to be ready this time. Or so they hope. The cast for the movie includes John Boyega, who is playing the son of Idris Elba's character from the first movie, as well as Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.

The studio recently moved the Pacific Rim 2 release date from February 23, 2018, to March 23, 2018. That means this trailer should arrive online a little less than six months from the movie's debut in theaters. That sounds like a reasonable timeline for a movie of this size. Since Pacific Rim: Uprising is going to have to deal with Ready Player One coming out just a week later and since it has been a few years since the first Pacific Rim, Legendary Pictures is going to need to get people really excited about this movie. If the trailer is good, that should do the trick. So mark your calendars and be on the lookout during New York Comic Con for the Pacific Rim 2 trailer to drop.