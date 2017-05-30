Just days after The Weinstein Company set a January 2018 release date for the upcoming sequel Paddington 2, the studio had unveiled the first teaser trailer for this upcoming sequel. Along with the trailer, The Weinstein Company has also unveiled the first nine photos featuring Paddington Bear, along with a first look at new characters Knuckles McGinty (Brendan Gleeson), Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant) and the returning members of the Brown family.

The Weinstein Company debuted this new trailer earlier today, which opens with Paddington Bear starting his new job as a window cleaner, but it doesn't go too well. After realizing that he can't lift the bucket of soapy water needed to clean these windows up the ladder, he devises a pulley system of sorts, which doesn't work out as planned for this beloved bear. This trailer also gives us a glimpse of Peter Capaldi's Mr. Curry, who returns from the original movie, along with Phoenix Buchanan, who appears to be the leader of a circus, and Knuckles McGinty as a prisoner who seems to have made his escape.

This Paddington sequel finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. While we don't see her in this trailer, Aunt Lucy will be voiced by Imelda Staunton in this sequel.

Returning from the original movie are Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown, Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, Jim Broadbent as Mr. Gruber, Peter Capaldi as Mr. Curry, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown, along with Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The January 12, 2018 release date puts Paddington 2 up against Lionsgate's The Commuter, starring Liam Neeson, and Studio 8's White Boy Rick, starring Matthew McConaughey. It will also come just a week after the first movie of 2018, New Line's Insidious Chapter 4 on January 5, and a week before STX Entertainment's Den of Thieves starring Gerard Butler and Warner Bros.' Horse Soldiers, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Helmed by twice BAFTA nominated director Paul King, Paddington 2 is co-produced by multi award-winning David Heyman / Heyday Films (producer of all eight of the Harry Potter films, Gravity, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and StudioCanal, who will also distribute in the UK, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Paddington is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children's stories by British author Michael Bond, which have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, been translated into over 40 languages and captured the imagination of children and adults around the globe. Take a look at the first trailer and photos for Paddington 2.