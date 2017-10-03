After a couple of very rough days, the world could use a little bit of an adorable bear finding himself in mischievous scenarios. That being the case, the brand new trailer for Paddington 2 has arrived just in time. This trailer promises a family-friendly movie that is sure to make everyone smile and, if you saw the first movie, that shouldn't come as a shock. Much like the original Paddington movie, Paddington 2 looks like it could be an unexpected surprise.

The Weinstein Company and Studiocanal are partnered up for Paddington 2, which is set for release in the UK on November 10th, with the Paddington 2 U.S. release slated for January 12, 2018. With the release date creeping up, the studio decided to release a brand new trailer that gives us easily our best look at the sequel yet. We get to see Paddington (Ben Whishaw) on the run from the law after being framed by a washed-up actor (Hugh Grant), who wears a handful of totally ridiculous disguises. We also get to see some of the new additions to the cast and some of the hijinks that the famous bear will be getting up to this time around. It certainly doesn't look like an edgy movie, but it definitely looks delightful.

In Paddington 2, the adorable bear is now happily settled in with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, following the events of the first movie. He has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and, yes, marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington bear spots a unique pop-up book in an antique shop. In order to pay for it, he takes on a series of odd jobs. But when the book is stolen by a washed-up actor who finds out it's worth a fortune, Paddington and the Browns will need to unmask the thief in order to clear the bear's good name.

In addition to Ben Whishaw returning as Paddington and Hugh Grant, the sequel boasts a very solid cast. Paddington 2 also stars Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, and Peter Capaldi. Plus, director Paul King, who took the helm of the original, has returned for Paddington 2. So all of the pieces are in place for a good sequel.

The original Paddington sort of snuck up on everyone in late 2015. The movie initially seemed like a cash-grab of a kid's movie based on a recognizable toy, but it was anything but. The movie garnered deservedly excellent reviews, currently boasting a 98 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also did quite well at the box office, bringing in $268 million worldwide, leading to Paddington 2 talks happening just weeks after the initial release. Let's just hope the sequel follows suit. Be sure to check out the new Paddington 2 trailer, courtesy of the StudiocanalUK YouTube channel, for yourself below.