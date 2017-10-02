WWE Studios and TriStar are moving forward with Pandemonium, a biopic that follows the life of WWE founder and CEO Vince McMahon, with the studios eyeing an A-list star to play this larger-than-life figure. A report claims that the studios have put out an offer for Bradley Cooper to star in this upcoming biopic, although there has been no confirmation of how the actor plans on responding to the offer, but if he does agree to play Vince McMahon, his attachment could be enough to put this biopic on the fast track to production.

This report has not yet been confirmed by WWE Studios or TriStar quite yet, but it would certainly be quite the coup if this project could land a major talent like Bradley Cooper, who, ironically enough, appeared on an episode of WWE's flagship series, WWE Raw back in 2010, to promote his theatrical remake of The A-Team. Still, it isn't known if Bradley Cooper is a wrestling fan, or how serious he is considering this offer to play Vince McMahon, but hopefully more details will be released about this biopic very soon.

While Bradley Cooper would be the first cast member attached, the project already has key creative members in place. At the helm will be directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who most recently directed Whiskey Tango Foxtrot on the big screen and are attached to direct Harley Quinn vs. The Joker, along with the pilot episode of NBC's breakout hit This Is Us. They will be working from a screenplay by Craig A. Williams (Underdog). It is believed that, after WWE Studios became involved, the screenplay was reworked considerably, but it hasn't been confirmed if another writer has come aboard. Michael Luisi, the head of WWE Studios, is producing alongside Aperture Entertainment's Adam Goldworm, with Charlie Gogolak of Zaftig Films set to executive produce.

Vince McMahon had wrestling in his blood right away, with his father, Vince McMahon Sr., working as a promoter for the Capitol Wrestling Corporation, although Vince Sr. left the family when he was a baby, and didn't meet his son until he was 12 years old. After graduating from East Carolina University, and landing a job as a travelling salesman, Vince. Jr. wanted to join his father's company, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). Vince Jr. made his WWF debut as an in-ring announcer back in 1969 and he would later become the TV play-by-play commentator in 1971, a role he would keep until the late 1990s, even after taking over the reins completely from his ailing father in 1982, when he was just 37 years of age.

He started luring talent over from other wrestling companies, at a time when pro wrestling was run by regional promoters that didn't poach talent from each other. He brought in Hulk Hogan to be the new face of the WWF in 1984, who headlined the first ever WrestleMania in 1985 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After dominating the wrestling landscape, Vince McMahon would go on to create the controversial professional football league known as the XFL, but it only lasted for one season, although the WWE and all of its other ventures are still thriving today. Bradley Cooper is currently in post-production on his directorial debut, a remake of A Star Is Born where he also stars alongside Lady Gaga, and he will also voice Rocket Raccoon in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. This report from PWInsider.com has not yet been confirmed, but hopefully more information will be released soon.