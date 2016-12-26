While we still have to wait a few more years before director James Cameron takes us back to the magical land of Pandora in his highly-anticipated sequel Avatar 2, fans can get an all new look at Pandora in the Summer of 2017. Disney Parks will open the highly-anticipated theme park Pandora: The World of Avatar this coming summer, and to get fans ready, Disney Parks has released a new sneak peek video, giving a closer look at this theme park attraction. This video features interviews from James Cameron himself, along with his longtime producing partner Jon Landau, who discuss bringing their cinematic creation to life in this park.

The video debuted on the Disney Parks YouTube, with Joe Rodhe, who serves as the senior VP of creative at Walt Disney Imagineering, revealing that he didn't think it was possible to bring James Cameron's creation of Pandora to life at a Disney theme park. We also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creation of this park, with Joe Rodhe revealing that almost everything fans will see in this theme park, is a custom-built creation made specifically for this park. We also learn more about part of this park known as the Na'vi River Journey.

We caught a glmpse of the Na'vi River Journey in late November, a family-friendly boat ride through the bioluminescent forests, which James Cameron claims will give fans an experience they've never had before in their lives. He also talks about another part of this theme park, Avatar Flight of Passage, where guests will fly over the jungles of Pandora on a Mountain Banshee. The filmmaker also adds that, even though he knows all of the mechanics and engineering behind these rides, he still "can't believe it," whenever he tests out one of these rides.

A transformational experience unlike any other, Pandora: The World of Avatar, opens in summer 2017. Avatar Flight of Passage will send guests flying above the jungles of Pandora on a Mountain Banshee. Bioluminescent rainforests dramatically wrap around Na'vi River Journey, a family-friendly boat ride. Hungry adventurers can recharge at Satu'li Canteen, the main dining location, or Pongu Pongu, a drink kiosk with a design as eclectic as its expat owner. Shoppers can stock up on Na'vi cultural items, toys, science kits and more at Windtraders.

Pandora: The World of Avatar will complete the transformation of Disney's Animal Kingdom. Disney in collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment is bringing to life the mythical world of Pandora, inspired by James Cameron's Avatar, at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. The awe-inspiring land of floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests and soaring Banshees will give guests a transformational experience they will never forget. Take a look at this behind-the-scenes sneak peek of this Avatar theme park, with James Cameron, Jon Landau and Disney's Joe Rodhe.