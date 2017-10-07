Are you ready for another reboot that may be happening just a little bit too soon? It looks like one might be on the way, if one of the chief creative minds behind the Paranormal Activity franchise has anything to say about it. That's right, horror movie fans. It looks like Blumhouse Pictures would be open to a Paranormal Activity reboot, if writer Christopher Landon has an idea for one.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, and Christopher Landon, are both currently out promoting Happy Death Day, which was produced by Blumhouse and directed by Landon. They recently spoke with Cinepop and the subject of a possible Paranormal Activity reboot came up. While the studio doesn't currently have any plans for one, Blum is very open to the idea, if Landon has an idea for another movie in the very successful found footage horror franchise. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Paranormal Activity is on hiatus, but if Chris over here, who's done four Paranormal Activity movies, if he has an idea to reboot it, we're very open to hearing it."

The Paranormal Activity franchise was created by Oren Peli in 2007, with the first movie getting a wide release in 2009, but Christopher Landon wrote four of the sequels. Landon was responsible for Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, which happens to be the highest-grossing entry in the franchise ($207 million), Paranormal Activity 4 and the spin-off, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Despite diminishing returns taking over after the third entry, every movie in the series was a big success. At least financially speaking.

With that said, it makes perfect sense for Jason Blum to consider hearing Christopher Landon out, assuming he had an idea for a Paranormal Activity reboot. That really is the franchise that helped make Blumhouse into the massive success that it is today. And the early word on Landon's new movie, Happy Death Day, which essentially looks like a horror/slasher version of Groundhog Day, is quite good. Maybe give him a crack at directing the reboot? Assuming it ever happens. Granted, at this point, this is just something that Blumhouse would be open to doing. There's no indication that Landon actually has any intention of doing so.

The original Paranormal Activity remains one of the most financially successful movies ever made, costing a mere $15,000 to make and grossing a grand total of $193.4 million. In all, the series has made $890.5 million worldwide across six movies, all of which were made for very small budgets. So even though there were serious signs of franchise fatigue with 2015's Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, Jason Blum's response to Cinepop is perfectly understandable from a business perspective. As it stands, Christopher Landon doesn't appear to have any other major projects lined up, so he should have some time to get an idea together, if he feels the need or gets a sudden burst of inspiration.