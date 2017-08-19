Celebrity sex tapes are so 2000s. Sure, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee might have the most famous of the bunch, but Paris Hilton's is arguably the most infamous. And though released way back in 2003, the video is still causing problems for the heiress. Some called her famous for doing nothing. But in Paris' mind, she believes she was well on her way to being the next Princess Diana. Only if it weren't for that amateur video that still lurks in greasy truck stops across the nation, still making truckers smile just a little bit, till this very day.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the somewhat reclusive Paris Hilton brought up the old sex tape. She's truly convinced that this night vision romp with an ex-boyfriend ruined any and all chances of her getting to emulate her one true idol, Lady Di. Hilton calls the whole thing 'humiliating'. Rick Salomon is the one responsible for shooting and distributing the video back in the early Aughts. She went onto say this about the whole slimy encounter.

"It's really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me. I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me."

Today, Paris Hilton is gaining acclaim for being the highest paid female DJ in the world. She went onto reveal her greatest regret, which is understandably having ever met Mr. Solomon, whom she views as a real nasty piece of work.

"I wish I had never met him. That is actually the one regret in my life. I wish that I had never met that guy. I could not leave my house for months. I was so depressed, humiliated. I didn't want to be seen in public."

It seems like we've known Paris Hilton forever. But she's still quite young at just 36 years old. She was 18 when the sex tape was made. Salomon was 33. He made bank off the VHS, pulling in north of $10 million for his troubles (which including getting a now notorious little bit of down south action). About the paycheck that has secured Rick a pretty comfortable life for the rest of his time spent on Earth, Paris continuing, saying this.

"That's one thing that really pisses me off when I hear it, because I never, ever received one dollar from that video. That is the last thing that I would want out there."

Actor Chris Zylka is currently dating Paris Hilton. And aside from losing some sleep over that sex tape, she says her life isn't so bad.

"I've never felt so safe and happy in my life."

Rick Salomon, amazingly enough, married Beverly Hills 90210 actress Shannen Doherty back in 2002, but that union was annulled just 9 months later. Salt of the earth Rick was also married to sex tape celebrity Pamela Anderson for a spell, but that relationship went south, too, ending in divorce.

Once the star of her own reality show on E! called The Simple Life, Paris Hilton is now continuing to build her own private empire. It includes 18 product lines, spanning fragrances and pet clothes. At nights, you can catch her in some of the hottest clubs spinning records. She also likes to write, and has not yet given up on her music career. Her time spent in the adult entertainment industry, however, is well behind her.