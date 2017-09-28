Doctor Roger Lier is a polarizing figure in the world of UFO enthusiasts and the new mystery/documentary, Patient Seventeen, seeks to provide more information about Lier and his beliefs. Roger Leir claims to be a leading surgeon that removes nanotechnology from human beings that were placed in them by aliens from another world and Patient Seventeen looks to verify the authenticity of Leir's claims through the thought provoking documentary. The real-life Patient Seventeen is a man from Southern California in his forties and he claims that he was visited by aliens when he was a child. Leir recently put him under the knife to remove a metallic object from his calf, which he believes was put there by extraterrestrial beings. The official synopsis for the documentary reads.

"Meet a surgeon who claims to remove highly advanced implants, nanotechnology microchips imbedded by aliens, non-humans monitoring our earth. Discover the world of abductions, scalar wave transmissions, and a program to study or manipulate the human race. Armed with a patient, a scalpel, black lights and a stud finder; we seek to verify the authenticity of this alleged Off-World Implant Technology."

Filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Locker Corbell aims to find the truth in Leir's work and interviews him and Patient Seventeen at length throughout the course of the unsettling movie that is sure to raise a few eyebrows. Patient Seventeen is the latest movie in a series that Corbell calls his "investigative film series" through his Extraordinary Beliefs productions.

A podiatrist by training, from the late 1980s Roger Leir became increasingly involved with his local branch of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). Attending one of its conferences in 1995, he was presented with several foot X-rays from a woman who believed that she had been abducted by aliens. Despite Leir's skepticism, the scans did indicate that there was something in her big toe, and to satisfy his curiosity he offered to operate on her, free of charge. On August 19th, 1995 he extracted two very small foreign objects from the patient, each one metallic in appearance. A second patient underwent surgery that same day for an object about the size of a watermelon seed, between his thumb and index finger.

By the late 1990s, Leir's findings had established him as a prominent, though controversial, spokesperson for the alien abduction and UFO communities. The Aliens and the Scalpel, detailing his experiences with "implant" surgery, was published in 1999, followed by Casebook: Alien Implants. He made appearances in various television documentaries, including the History Channel's UFO Hunters, and attended conferences in more than 40 countries. In 2003, he travelled to Varginha, Brazil, to conduct his own research into the alleged crash of an alien craft there seven years previously, an event dubbed "the Brazilian Roswell." The investigation formed the basis of his final book, UFO Crash in Brazil.

Doctor Roger Leir died in 2014 at the age of 79 and Patient Seventeen aims to dive into his studies that many believe to be completely fabricated. Discover the world of alien abductions in the new trailer from The Orchard's Patient Seventeen. Armed with a patient, a scalpel, black lights and a stud finder; director Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell seeks to verify the authenticity of alleged Off-World Implant Technology in this gripping documentary available to own October 10th, and On Demand October 31st. You can check out the trailer courtesy of The Orchard Movies YouTube channel below.