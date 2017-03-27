The incredible true story of Boston Marathon bombing hero Dun Meng, played by Jimmy O. Yang in the film, is put on display in our exclusive preview for the critically-acclaimed thriller Patriots Day, which is currently available on Digital HD and arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand March 28. While Dun Meng isn't exactly a household name, his heroics, escaping from a carjacking attempt by the bombers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, directly lead to the death of one of the bombers, and the apprehension of the other. This preview features Dun Meng shedding some light on what he was thinking about while going through that traumatic ordeal.

Lionsgate provided us with this exclusive preview, which begins with director Peter Berg recounting his conversations with Dun Meng, a Chinese-born MIT student whose Mercedes-Benz M-Class SUV was carjacked by the brothers, who revealed during the carjacking that they planned to drive up to New York City, and bomb Times Square. That didn't happen thanks to the heroics of Dun Meng, who revealed to the director that he needed to do four things, push the gun held by one of the brothers out of the way, undo his seat belt, open the door, and run out of the vehicle. While they stopped for gas, Dun Meng did manage to escape, even though he told director Peter Berg that he didn't think he could do these things. Eventually, though Dun Meng himself revealed that he decided to put his life in his own hands, rather than the terrorists, which lead to his daring escape.

He ran across the street to another gas station, asking the clerk to dial 911, where he told authorities that he was carjacked by the Boston Marathon bombers. Dun Meng's cell phone still remained in his car, which allowed authorities to close in on the brothers, leading to an intense shootout in Watertown where Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed by police, while Dzhokhar Tsarnaev managed to escape on foot. Hours later, he was found hiding in a boat, and eventually apprehended. On April 8, 2015, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was found guilty on all 30 counts and sentenced to death, but his attorney Judy Clarke, has indicated that there are plans for appeals, which could take several years.

Director Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon) and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg (Best Supporting Actor, The Departed, 2006) reunite in this intense and courageous story of a tragedy that shocked the nation. Patriots Day features an all-star cast including Golden Globe® winner Kevin Bacon (Mystic River), Golden Globe winner John Goodman (Argo), Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Best Supporting Actor, Whiplash, 2014) and Golden Globe nominee Michelle Monaghan (TV's True Detective).

Based upon the dramatic real-life manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers, this powerful action-thriller follows Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) as he joins brave survivors, first responders, and investigators in a race against time to find the bombers before they strike again. Directed by Peter Berg and featuring a stellar cast, Patriots Day is a stirring tribute to the Boston community's strength and courage in the face of adversity.