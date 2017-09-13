Leave it to the internet to really do something interesting with a popular movie. IT recently arrived in theaters and has already asserted itself as a monstrous hit at the box office. People have really taken to the movie and, specifically, Bill Skarsgard's terrifying take on Pennywise the clown. But many folks online have decided to read into the movie a bit and have officially decided that Pennywise is gay. And what's more is that they have paired up Pennywise and The Babadook as a pretty terrifying and utterly bizarre gay horror power couple.

Stephen King hasn't come out and said that Pennywise is gay, nor has director Andy Muschietti. This is something that quite a few people online have decided for themselves. People will point to his sense of fashion, desire to be the center of attention and his love of dancing as evidence of his sexuality. And those who think the scary clown at the center of IT is gay wanted to pair him up with someone, so they chose The Babadook, the creepy creature at the center of the 2014 horror movie of the same name. People like Chloe Garcia have taken to Twitter in order to voice their very strong feelings on the matter.

"Confirmed: Pennywise is gay and is in a secret relationship with his boyfriend, The Babadook! E x p o s e d."

IT is part of the pop culture conversation right now, so it is a little understandable that the scary clown's sexuality might be called into question. As for how The Babadook got pulled into this whole thing? For one, it is a beloved modern horror movie, but the sexuality of the monster has come up before. Here's how Michael Varrati, who curates Comic-Con International's yearly queer horror panel, explains why The Babadook is probably gay.

"This creature is trying to come out and be seen. By internet culture standards, it's a gay hero. The Babadook just wants to step out of the dark and into the light."

Some of the reasons for claiming that Pennywise and The Babadook are gay may be superficial, but it's been more than enough to convince a growing sector of people online that the two modern horror icons should couple up. Maybe there's some crossover potential here? At the very least, one Twitter user pitched an idea for the IT sequel that plays on this idea.

"Pennywise and the Babadook are gay lovers, the sequel to both their films is about their fight to get married in 2009, no one better deny it"

Andy Muschietti might have something to say about that, but in any case, people really seem to love this idea. You can decide for yourself how you feel about it. You can also weigh in on which couple name you like more; "Babawise" or "Pennydook." And don't worry, someone has already done some art that depicts Pennywise and The Babadook as a couple, which you can check out for yourself below.

Pennywise and his boyfriend, The Babadook are off on a date to get crepes and terrorize some kids. pic.twitter.com/eakshrfkN7 — Kumi 🐨 (@kumivenarts) September 12, 2017

pennywise and babadook official powercouple name: — tom (@tom_harlock) September 12, 2017

pennywise and the babadook are gay lovers, the sequel to both their films is about their fight to get married in 2009, no one better deny it — fat spanner spencer (@spennettmctwaty) September 12, 2017

PENNYWISE IS GAY AND THE BABADOOK IS HIS BOYFRIEND — Babawise Pennydook (@dubsteppenwolf) September 12, 2017

GOODNIGHT TO THE LGBT ICONS PENNYWISE THE CLOWN AND HIS LONG TERM BOYFRIEND THE BABADOOK, PROSPER QUEENS — yuri (@serphantal) September 13, 2017