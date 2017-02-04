Olivier Assayas, the internationally-acclaimed director of Clouds of Sils Maria and Summer Hours, returns with Personal Shopper, an ethereal and mysterious ghost story starring Kristen Stewart as a high-fashion personal shopper to the stars who is also a spiritual medium. Grieving the recent death of her twin brother, she haunts his Paris home, determined to make contact with him.

Today, we get the second trailer for Personal Shopper. And as you can see, it is one of the far more unique movies coming out later this year. The supernatural drama will be in theaters March 10. And it promises to show Kristen Stewart in a new light that will further establish her as one of the best actresses of her generation.

Kristen Stewart has continued to distance herself from the Twilight franchise by taking on interesting, drama-heavy indepenandant projects that are off the beaten path. Personal Shopper made its debut at Cannes last year. Though, the movie has been met with mixed reactions thus far. There are certain elements that have been praised highly. Olivier Assaya took home Best Director at Cannes this year for his work on the movie, which makes it worth checking out.

Like the first trailer, this latest sneak peek focuses more on the ghost story aspect of Personal Shopper. So much so, it makes one question the title of the movie and what the main character being a professional high-fashion shopper has to do with any of it.

Kristen Stewart and Olivier Assayas are reuniting after having worked together in the recent past. The pair also collaborated on the drama Clouds of Sils Maria, which was met with quite a bit of critical acclaim when it was released in 2015. Kristen Stewart has been showing up in more award-worthy movies as of late, and was most recently seen in Still Alice, which managed to earn Julianne Moore an Oscar win. Kristen Stewart hasn't earned an Oscar nomination herself, even though she has been in such close proximity to worthy work. Personal Shopper doesn't seem likely to change that, especially with its spring release date. But she appears to be continuing down a trajectory towards cinematic greatness.

Personal Shopper stars Lars Eidinger, Anders Danielsen Lie and Benjamin Biolay. The movie is currently scheduled to open against Kong: Skull Island}on March 10, 2017. And it should prove to be a nice bit of counter-programming. We have the trailer here for you to enjoy courtesy of IFC.