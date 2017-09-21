Peter Rabbit has been a staple for children for more than 100 years. Now, Sony Pictures Animation is going to bring the beloved troublemaker into the modern age for a new generation, and The Late Show host James Corden is stepping out from behind his desk to help make it happen. The first trailer for the new Peter Rabbit movie has arrived, introducing us to James Corden's wild rabbit who is up to no good and having a great time doing it.

The first trailer for Peter Rabbit debuted on Yahoo! and gives us a great introduction to this new take on the classic character. Peter is still doing his best to make Mr. McGregor's life difficult, but this definitely feels like a more modern spin that younger viewers can get into that doesn't lose what the character has always been. It certainly looks to be a kids movie, no doubt, but there should be some joy to be had for adults here as well. Who doesn't love cute animals voiced by great actors causing mischief?

In Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). The movie is directed by Will Gluck (Easy A, Friends With Benefits) with a screenplay from Rob Lieber (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day).

In addition to Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson as the actual human characters in Peter Rabbit, the movie features a very stacked voice cast as well. James Corden leads as the voice of Peter, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail. Peter Rabbit is set to hit theaters on February 9, 2018, which means the movie will arrive on the 125th anniversary of Beatrix Potter's beloved creation. Peter Rabbit first appeared in a letter the author sent to a friend's 5-year-old son in 1893.

This movie may not have the same appeal for adults as something like The LEGO Movie or a Pixar movie can, but it may very well have enough nostalgia tied to it to help bring in some older viewers when it arrives next year. Not to mention that plenty of kids are going to be begging their parents to see this movie. The animals look great and they are charming. Even a bloodthirsty fox comes off as harmless in this trailer. The combination of mischief and heart could make for a nice feel-good family movie to help kick off 2018. Be sure to check out the first Peter Rabbit teaser trailer for yourself below.