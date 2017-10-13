One of the greatest actors of this, or any, generation is supposedly retiring, but not before giving us one last performance. Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Best Actor Oscar-winner is said to be hanging up his acting shoes for good after his next movie comes out, which makes it extra special. Assuming he does actually retire. Now, the movie has officially been titled Phantom Thread and the studio has released the first synopsis for the awards season contender.

Calling a movie an awards season contender before we've seen a trailer, or really anything at all, might seem a bit forward in most cases, but this isn't most cases. Director Paul Thomas Anderson is reuniting with Daniel Day-Lewis for the first time since There Will Be Blood, which many consider to be one of the greatest movies of the 2000s and a movie that earned Lewis his second Academy Award. So the fact that his alleged final movie is reteaming him with the director that arguably produced his most memorable movie is exciting. Via Focus Features, here's the official synopsis for Phantom Thread.

"Continuing their creative collaboration following 2007's There Will Be Blood, three-time Academy Award winner Daniel Day-Lewis stars in Phantom Thread from Paul Thomas Anderson. The writer/director will once again explore a distinctive milieu of the 20th century. The new movie is a drama set in the couture world of 1950s London. The story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society."

Exploring the world of a guy who makes fancy dresses for people in the 1950s may not sound like the most compelling thing on paper, but then again, a movie about oil maybe didn't sound all that amazing either. If anyone can make something like Phantom Thread a must-see movie, it's Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Back in June, a spokesperson for the 60-year-old actor, who is notorious for his very hardcore method acting, stated that he was retiring. The spokesperson released a statement saying that he will "no longer be working as an actor." and that he "is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject." So don't expect him to address it, even if he manages to secure another Best Actor nomination for his work in Phantom Thread.

Assuming Daniel Day-Lewis can pull off the amazing and win another Best Actor Oscar before he retires, he'll have won the award for three of his last four movies. 2009's Nine was a rare misfire for the actor, who last appeared in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, a movie that earned him his third Academy Award. Focus Features has set Phantom Thread for release on December 25, 2017. With the release coming up, we should be seeing a trailer very soon. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie are made available.