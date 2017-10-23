The first trailer for Phantom Thread arrives as Oscar season really begins to heat up. The drama is especially noteworthy, as it marks Daniel Day-Lewis' final movie as an actor. With this film wrapped, the Oscar-winner claims he's officially retiring.

Focus Features will release Phantom Thread in select cities on December 25, 2017. This will make it eligible for Oscar consideration. And considering it's pedigree, we could be looking at the movie that brings us Best Director, Best Actor and Best Movie when the Oscars are announced next year.

Set in the glamour of 1950's post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock's life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.

Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. Phantom Thread is Paul Thomas Anderson's eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis. Lesley Manville, and Vicky Krieps also headline the cast.

In June of this year, Daniel Day-Lewis released a statement that he was done with acting. Known for his unique method acting, and winner of three Oscars over a career that spans decades, Day-Lewis will retire from movies following his press run for Phantom Thread. A spokesperson for Daniel sent out this message to fans.

[Daniel Day-Lewis will] no longer be working as an actor. [He] is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Daniel Day-Lewis is unusually press shy, so don't look for too many interviews in the wake of Phantom Thread to address his decision to leave Hollywood. Daniel Day-Lewis won his first Oscar in 1990 for the movie My Left Foot. He would go onto win once again in 2008 for There Will Be Blood, which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. His latest win came in 2013 for Steven Spielberg's Lincoln. He was also nominated two other times, in 1994 for In the Name of the Father and in 2003 for Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York.

Oscar fantastics will be keeping a close eye on Phantom Thread to see how Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson fare in what is shaping up to be quite the awards season. You can check out the first trailer here thanks to Focus Features. We also have the first poster.