Cinelou Films has released the first teaser trailer and official poster for their upcoming release Phoenix Forgotten. Don't miss this thriller based on shocking untold true events of mysterious lights appearing above Phoenix, Arizona on March 13th, 1997. From the producers of The Martian & 300 and the creative team behind The Maze Runner, this sci-fi adventure will be in Theaters April 21st.

Phoenix Forgotten is based on the shocking true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as "The Phoenix Lights", and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again.

Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed. More info on next week's happenings at this year's SXSW to commemorate the 20th anniversary of "The Phoenix Lights" is coming soon! The cast includes Florence Hartigan, Chelsea Lopez, Justin Matthews, Luke Spencer Roberts, Cyd Strittmatter and Jeanine Jackson. While we'll have to wait and see how it fares against the box office, its opening weekend has become quite crowded.

Cinelou Films will put Phoenix Forgotten up against a whopping five more films all in wide release on April 21. Among its competitors are A24's Free Fire, Disney's documentary Born in China, The Weinstein Company's animated film Leap!, Open Road Films' The Promise and Warner Bros.' Unforgettable. It's also worth noting that all of these movies will be going up against what will surely be the box office winner the week before, Universal's The Fate of the Furious, which will likely dominate at the box office for its first few weeks, until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.

Justin Barber makes his feature directorial debut with Phoenix Forgotten, following a diverse career in serveral different fields. He served as a graphic artist in a series of Star Trek shorts, while providing visual effects for Beginners and even producing two documentaries in ESPN's beloved 30 for 30. Justin Barber also co-wrote the screenplay with T.S. Nowlin, who is best known for writing all three Maze Runner movies, and the upcoming Pacific Rim: Uprising. Maze Runner director Wes Ball also produces alongside T.S. Nowlin, Ridley Scott, Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Phoenix Forgotten.