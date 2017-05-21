With the May 26 release date now just a few days away, Disney has unveiled three new clips from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The first of these new clips features the first meeting between young Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) and Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Henry Turner reveals that he has spent years looking for Jack Sparrow, and that he is a British soldier who is currently wanted for treason. Unfortunately, we don't learn why Henry has been looking for Jack in this clip, but we also have two more clips, plus details on a sixth Pirates movie from the directors.

These clips first surfaced on YouTube this weekend, with the second clip featuring Jack Sparrow in quite the sticky situation, where he's been informed that he is about to be executed by a new device called the guillotine. Of course, Jack will somehow find a way out of this tight spot he's in, but we don't see how he makes his escape in this clip, although we do see Henry Turner watching the events unfold from a tower. The third clip features new villain Captain Salazar and his ghost army, as we learn these ghosts can't set foot on land or they dissolve into nothing. Directors Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg have started doing press for the movie, with Joachim Ronning revealing in a recent interview that there is still hope for a sixth movie in this franchise.

"It's difficult to ever know. I think that there's always... this is the beginning of the finale. It depends on how you look at it. But I never take anything for granted, and love the franchise. These kinds of movies, they remind me of the kind of movies I grew up with, those kind of adventure movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. So for me to be able to be a part of this and direct a Pirates of the Caribbean is a dream come true. But I don't know if it's the last one, or if they'll make another ten of them. I don't know! But I hope so!"

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. The cast also includes Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, Brenton Thwaites as Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy., Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will square off in a Memorial Day holiday weekend showdown with Paramount's Baywatch, which will get a bit of a head start on Captain Jack and company by debuting a day earlier on Thursday, May 25. The movie found itself making headlines last week when it was reported that hackers were holding the movie for random, but it isn't known if this will alter the release plans or not. While we wait for more details, take a look at these new clips from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.