Last night, Disney aired a Super Bowl trailer for their highly-anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2017. Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that this new footage offered our first look at Orlando Bloom's Will Turner, who has changed quite a bit since we last saw him in 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. The actor and his beloved character didn't appear in the last swashbuckling adventure, 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and while he is returning in this movie, it remains to be seen how large or small a role he may have.

A number of Twitter users captured screen grabs from the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer last night to show us our first look at Will Turner. Way back in September 2014, Orlando Bloom hinted that he may return, after taking over as the new "Davy Jones" in At World's End. Brenton Thwaites has also hinted in the past that the story will center on the son of Davy Jones, which could be the character he's playing, but that hasn't been confirmed. When Disney announced the full cast list, Orlando Bloom's Will Turner/Davy Jones was nowhere to be found, but now we finally have confirmation that he is returning.

At the end of At World's End, Will Turner committed himself to a 10-year tour of duty as the captain of the Flying Dutchman. There was also a post-credits scene where he returned ashore to meet the son he had with Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) for the first time. It's worth noting that it's possible Will's tour as Davy Jones may be coming to an end, since At World's End was released on May 24, 2007, and Dead Men Tell No Tales arrives in theaters May 26, 2017, exactly 10 years and two days apart from each other. That hasn't been confirmed by Disney yet, but hopefully we'll find out more about how large or small Will Turner's role is in this big screen adventure.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea, notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Take a look at this new image of Orlando Bloom from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, as we get closer to the May 26, 2017 release date. We also have more new photos which arrived shortly after the Super Bowl trailer, and you can take a look at the trailer itself below.