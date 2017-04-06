Walt Disney Pictures has released brand new character posters from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which hits theaters on May 26. These posters give fans a closer look at the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbosa, along with new characters Carina (Kaya Scodelario), Henry (Brenton Thwaites) and the new villain Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). If that wasn't enough, fans who visit Disney Parks and Resorts will get to see more of this swashbuckling adventure.

Beginning April 21, guests visiting Disney Parks and Resorts will be able to preview scenes from Disney's rip-roaring adventure Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in sneak peeks planned for Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Cruise Line. At Disney California Adventure Park, the preview of Pirates 5 will be presented in 3D with special in-theater effects at the Sunset Showcase Theater in Hollywood Land, while Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios will get to see this advance look at clips from the film as part of the One Man's Dream attraction. Guests heading out to sea with Disney Cruise Line can enjoy this sneak peek on all four ships.

Disney also gave fans, journalists and exhibitors attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas a surprise screening of this summer sequel, with the early reactions comparing it to the first movie that launched the franchise, 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. That movie was a surprise hit at the box office, earning $305.4 million domestically and $654.2 million worldwide, while landing Johnny Depp his first Oscar nomination. While the original trilogy was wildly successful, turning Johnny Depp into an international movie star, the last installment, 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was critically panned, and it earned less than The Curse of the Black Pearl, although it performed exceptionally overseas, bringing its worldwide total to over $1 billion. We'll find out next month if Dead Men Tell No Tales can be both a critical and commercial hit this time around.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea-notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, David Wenham as Scarfield and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg are directing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Brigham Taylor. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26, as this sequel drops anchor for a Memorial Day weekend showdown against Paramount's Baywatch. Take a look at the new character posters for Pirates of the Caribbnean: Dead Men Tell No Tales below.