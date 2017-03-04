Yesterday, Disney released a new Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer, which featured quite the surprise for fans. Towards the end of the footage, the trailer revealed that this movie represents, "The Final Adventure," essentially hinting that this movie will be the last in Disney's lucrative Pirates franchise. This is the first we've heard of Dead Men Tell No Tales being the last movie in the franchise, but it seems fans shouldn't start saying their goodbyes to Captain Jack Sparrow just yet, according to one of the directors.

When Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters this summer, it will come more than six years after the last adventure, 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, which took in $241 million at the domestic box office and $1.04 billion worldwide. With such a lengthy gap between movies, it's possible that this could be Captain Jack Sparrow's last movie. While speaking to CinemaBlend, however, director Joachim Ronning, who co-directs this swashbuckling adventure with Espen Sandberg, reveals that he actually thinks this movie is the "beginning of the finale" for this franchise. Here's what he had to say below.

It's difficult to ever know. I think that there's always... this is the beginning of the finale. It depends on how you look at it. But I never take anything for granted, and I love the franchise. These kinds of movies, they remind me of the kind of movies I grew up with, those kind of adventure movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. So for me to be able to be a part of this and direct a Pirates of the Caribbean is a dream come true. But I don't know if it's the last one, or if they'll make another ten of them. I don't know! But I hope so!"

It certainly would be interesting if this was the last movie in the franchise, especially since the property is still viable. While On Stranger Tides pulled in a franchise low domestically, with $241 million, it was the second highest globally with $1.04 billion, behind the second POTC movie, Dead Man's Chest, which earned a franchise-high $423.3 million domestically and $1.06 billion worldwide. This time around, Orlando Bloom returns as Will Turner, who wasn't featured in On Stranger Tides, so it's possible that his return could bolster the box office a bit.

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. The cast also includes Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, Brenton Thwaites as Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy., Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Hopefully we'll get more details about whether or not Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in fact the last movie in this lucrative franchise soon, and in case you missed it yesterday, check out the new trailer below.