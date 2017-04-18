Back in December, a rumor surfaced that claimed Keira Knightley would return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in the next installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales. That report was never confirmed, but it did make sense, since it had been confirmed that Dead Men Tell No Tales will in fact bring back Elizabeth's husband Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). Today we finally have confirmation of Elizabeth Swann's return with a new Japanese trailer that gives fans their first look at the character in a decade, since 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

This international trailer, which surfaced on YouTube earlier today, features a tiny scene at the 1:05 mark, where we can see Elizabeth Swann, directly after a shot of Orlando Bloom's Will Turner. The original report from December claimed that Keira Knightley shot all of her scenes in secret, which feature both Will Turning and Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. The scenes were also reportedly for a post-credit scene in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which will help set up Pirates of the Caribbean 6. While the post-credit scene details haven't been confirmed, at least we know that Elizabeth Swann will be back in some capacity.

When we last saw Will Turner, he committed to being the new "Davy Jones," at the helm of the Flying Dutchman, which would only allow him one day on land for every 10 years he spends at sea. Will spent his one day on land with Elizabeth at the end of the movie, where his marriage to Elizabeth is consummated on a desert island. There was also a post-credits scene in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End set 10 years later, which showed Elizabeth and her son, Will Turner III, searching the horizon atop a cliff. As the sun sets, The Flying Dutchman is seen with Will Turner/Davy Jones at the helm. Since Pirates 5 (May 26, 2017) will be released almost exactly 10 years after At World's End (May 24, 2007), it's possible this reunion will actually happen.

It's possible that Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann may be able to spend more than just one day together. Screenwriter Terry Rossio, who co-wrote At World's End with Ted Elliott, revealed in an interview that Will Turner could be freed from his service to The Flying Dutchman, if, after 10 years away at sea, Elizabeth remained faithful to him. However, a leaflet that came with the At World's End home video release stated that Will Turner is still bound to the Dutchman. Now that Elizabeth Swann's return is confirmed, her future with Will Turner will most likely be confirmed, potentially setting up the next sequel.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea, notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced. Take a look at this international TV spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, with your first look at Keira Knightley's return as Elizabeth Swann.