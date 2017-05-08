Disney has unleashed a new TV spot and three motion posters for their highly-anticipated action-adventure sequel Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The TV spot offers a bit more insight into the nefarious Captain Salazar, who seeks revenge on Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) after he was cursed by him several years ago. We also get a brief glimpse at Orlando Bloom, who returns as Will Turner, along with Kaya Scodelario's Carina Smyth and Geoffrey Rush as the returning Barbosa.

These motion posters and TV spot all debuted on the official Twitter for this latest high seas adventure, as we get closer and closer to the May 26 release date. Fans of this Pirates franchise have had to wait six long years for this movie, since Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides debuted in 2011. One of the recent trailers for this movie hinted that this would be the last adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow, but Espen Sandberg, who directed this new movie alongside Joachim Ronning, hinted in an interview that he thinks this movie will be the "beginning of the finale."

As of now, neither Disney nor producer Jerry Bruckheimer have offered any official updates, in terms of the future of this franchise, but that may happen as we get closer to the May 26 release. There were early reports, before filming started, that claimed Disney was shooting both this movie and Pirates of the Caribbean 6 back-to-back, but that never came to fruition. Still, that doesn't necessarily mean that Pirates 6 isn't happening, but we'll likely find out more once we learn how Dead Men Tell No Tales performs at the box office.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales was originally slated to go up against Baywatch for a Memorial Day weekend showdown, but Paramount recently pushed Baywatch up a few days, to open on Wednesday, May 24. It's possible that this move was done to separate itself from Pirates 5, and while it will still have to face this shwashbuckling adventure over the weekend, Baywatch now has a bit of a head start. It remains to be seen whether or not this release date shift will be more beneficial to Baywatch or Pirates 5.

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. The cast also includes Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, Brenton Thwaites as Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy., Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Take a look at the new TV spot and motion posters for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales below.