It's time to hit the high seas once again with Captain Jack Sparrow! The elusive pirate returns this summer in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. To celebrate, Disney has release three new posters which show off the main cast, both old and new, including Johnny Depp front and center along with Kaya Scodelario and Benton Thwaites. This is going to be one rollicking adventure you don't want to miss.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring story finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea, notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Benton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifull small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, David Wenham as Scarfield, Stephen Graham as Scrum, and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales drops anchor in theaters May 26, 2017, which may be a competitive weekend over the Memorial Day holiday.

For quite some time, Pirates of the Caribbean 5 had the May 26, 2017 date all to itself, until Paramount moved Baywatch back a week, from May 19, 2017 to May 26, 2017, setting up an epic Memorial Day weekend showdown between two of the biggest stars in the world, Johnny Depp and Dwayne Johnson. Both movies are based on wildly popular franchises as well, so this could be a very interesting weekend to watch later this year. It's also worth noting that both movies are sandwiched between two more highly-anticipated summer movies, 20th Century Fox's Alien: Covenant on May 19 and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman on June 2.

Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg are directing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Terry Rossio and Brigham Taylor. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the first movie in this lucrative franchise since 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Ever since the franchise launched in 2003, the four movies have earned $1.2 billion domestically and $3.7 billion worldwide. Take a look at the latest photo from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, as we get closer to the May 26 release date. Take a look at these latest posters courtesy of Disney, which are very cool!