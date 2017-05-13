Like Keira Knightley's return as Elizabeth Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Paul McCartney's extended cameo was supposed to be kept under wraps. But the marketing for the movie is trying to sidestep a few unflattering stories about Johnny Depp in the press. So today, we get a first look at the former Beatles' character as he gets ready to hit the high seas with an all-new http://movieweb.com/pirates-caribbean-dead-men-tell-no-tales-character-posters/Pirates 5 poster.

Johnny Depp has been in the press a lot recently. Following his divorce from Amber Heard, it was revealed that the popular actor is virtually broke. There were also rampant stories about his behavior on the set of this latest Disney sequel. He was never on time, often oversleeping due to excess drinking. Though, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has discredited some of those accounts. And everyone is in agreement that once Depp arrived on set to actually work, he was nothing less than a gentleman at all times. Some even joked that he 'just isn't a morning person'.

The bad press Depp has gotten lately, along with the fact that his previous Disney sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass flopped big time, has Disney keeping Depp's presence somewhat low-key in Pirates 5. Which is a little strange, since the whole franchise was built on the back of Jack Sparrow. There have been rumors that this won't be the final adventure for ol' Jack, even though recent trailers have touted it as such. And as most noticed, Johnny's presence was completely absent from the first round of marketing materials, with the teaser instead focusing on Javier Bardem's new villain.

Orlando Bloom is coming back as Will Turner in this sequel, after having sat out episode four. He will be reunited with Kiera Knightley's Elizabeth Swann for the first time in almost a decade, since At World's End cursed Turner to ten years at sea.

While we're getting a first look at Paul McCartney's pirate in this new poster, his character has not yet been revealed. And his relationship to Captain Jack Sparrow is currently unknown. McCartney follows the tradition of classic rockers joining the cast, which started with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones playing Captain Teague, Jack's dad. Previous to Richards's casting, Depp had said he based his Jack Sparrow on Keith's much publicized antics and persona over the years.

A down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow is thrust into an all-new adventure in Dead men Tell no Tales. The winds of ill-fortune whip up a frenzy when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea. Not surprising, Jack is first on his list. Captain Jack's only hope of surviving sees him seeking out the iconic Trident of Poseidon, a powerful spear that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. As you can probably guess, this power is going to bring forth one of the greatest, most spectacular water-drenched climaxes ever witnessed in the Pirates saga, or any movie for that matter.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 washes ashore this Memorial Day weekend, where Captain Jack and his merry band of pirates will be forces to contend with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron in their R-rated beach romp Baywatch. This will truly be a box office battle between titans, and right now, it's not immediately clear who will come out on top. Both movies have a definite summer breeze lingering around their torso, so a double feature might be called for. Though, you might have to leave the kids home when it comes to The Rock and his own brand of topless mermaids. For now, Paul McCartney's creepy old pirate gambler should be enough to keep you company.