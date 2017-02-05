It has been nearly six years since we last saw Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow on the big screen in 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, but don't think that Disney forgot about one of their most bankable franchises. This year, they are releasing the fifth movie in the series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Up until now, we have only seen one, brief teaser for the movie, but Disney has just released their new Super Bowl trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 online.

Since the average cost of a 30-second chunk of ad time cost a reported $5 million this year, Disney spent some major money advertising Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales during the big game. Given the amount of money the Mouse House has been raking in at the box office in recent years, they surely have it to spare. In the video, we get a new and better look at what to expect from this new entry in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which has been a staple for Disney since the first movie debuted back in 2003. In case the newly released video doesn't give you quite enough to go on, here is the Pirates 5 synopsis.

"Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas."

The first Pirates movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl was a big success, but perhaps more importantly, was an incredibly well-received movie by fans and critics. It also earned Johnny Depp an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. The franchise has, in the eyes of many critics and fans, steeply declined in terms of quality, but the movies have continued to bring in big bucks at the box office. To date, the franchise has made $3.7 billion worldwide, with the most recent installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, managing to gross more than $1 billion. That being the case, Disney has no reason to think that Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will be anything but a success.

Several fan favorites from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are returning for this installment, such as Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum. The supporting cast also includes newcomers Kaya Scodelario, Brenton ThwaitesGolshifteh Farahani and even Sir Paul McCartney, in addition to the aforementioned Javier Bardem. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is being directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg and is set for release on May 26, 2017. Be sure to check out the new Super Bowl trailer for yourself below.