The first Pirates of the Caribbean came out back in 2003 seemingly out of nowhere, surprising everyone because let's be honest, a movie based on an amusement park ride had no business being that good. The movie remains a beloved action-adventure, but the subsequent entries in the franchise have failed to capture that same magic. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is hoping to change all of that this summer and Disney has just unleashed a brand new trailer which gives us our best look yet at the fifth Pirates movie.

Disney has released a couple of teasers for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 prior to this new trailer, but they have been brief and barely featured Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow at all. With the release just a few months away, Disney is finally starting to get serious about the marketing. Not only did they drop this latest trailer online, but they also released some new concept art recently that showed off some insane ghost sharks that will be appearing in the movie. They also released a brand new poster for the movie which gives a good look at the cast members, new and old, all assembled together. Here is the official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

"Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas."

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl was the first movie in the franchise and was a massive financial success for Disney. Perhaps most importantly, the movie was incredibly well-received movie by fans and critics alike. It earned Johnny Depp an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, which has probably helped bring him back for four more movies. The franchise has, in the eyes of many, declined in a big, bad way in terms of quality. That hasn't stopped the movies from bringing in big bucks at the box office. To date, the franchise has made $3.7 billion worldwide, with the most recent installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, managing to gross more than $1 billion. Disney has no reason to think that Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will be anything but a success, given the history of the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is bringing back Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs and Stephen Graham as Scrum. The supporting cast also includes newcomers Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites Golshifteh Farahani, Javier Bardem and Sir Paul McCartney. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is being directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg and is set for release on May 26, 2017. Be sure to check out the video for yourself below.