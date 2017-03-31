On Tuesday night, Disney presented an early screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and the early reactions to the screening were largely quite positive. While the rest of us will have to wait until May 26, Disney is helping fans pass the time by releasing an exciting new TV trailer, which teases a number of pirate zombies, along with a new glimpse at the returning Will Turner, played by Orlando Bloom, who hasn't been seen since 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. We also get a look at the new villain, Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, who has some special powers of his own.

This TV trailer debuted on Disney YouTube earlier today, which also showcases Geoffrey Rush's Barbosa, who encounters these pirate zombies that are taking over the sea. The brief trailer ends with Brenton Thwaites' Henry coming face-to-face with Captain Salazar, who reveals that "Dead Men Tell No Tales," along with the tagline "All pirates must die." Salazar is in fact one of these pirate zombies himself, with his face morphing and regenerating in this footage. With the May 26 release date getting closer and closer, it remains to be seen how much more footage will be unveiled.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea-notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, David Wenham as Scarfield and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg are directing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Brigham Taylor. Jeff Nathanson wrote the screenplay.

We last saw Orlando Bloom's Will Turner take over as the new "Davy Jones," with a 10-year term at the helm of the Flying Dutchman. Since this movie will come out almost exactly 10 years after Orlando Bloom's last Pirates movie, At World's End, it's possible he could be nearing the end of his obligations to this ship, but that hasn't been confirmed yet. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales drops anchor in U.S. theaters on May 26, 2017, going up against Paramount's Baywatch in a Memorial Day box office showdown. Take a look at the new TV trailer for Pirates of the Caribbnean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.