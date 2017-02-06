It has been a long time since Jack Sparrow has graced the silver screen and even longer since he hung out with his buddy Will Turner. That is all going to change this summer with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean 5, officially titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. With the release date fast approaching, Disney has released a poster and images from the upcoming Pirates sequel.

The new poster for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 was released on the official Pirates of the Caribbean Facebook page and gives us our best look at Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow yet. Prior to the release of the brand new Super Bowl spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales yesterday, we hadn't even seen Jack Sparrow at all, save for the sketch of him that was shown on a wanted poster. Disney decided to throw in Jack Sparrow for a very brief moment in the new teaser, but they also made him front-and-center in this new poster. There is an interesting thing to note about the poster. Jack has his name tattooed on his knuckles, but it is spelled incorrectly as "Jakc" for some reason. And with that X on his cheek, perhaps this time X marks the spot, with Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) looking for him.

In addition to finally getting some Jack Sparrow, Disney also released some new images that show off some more characters from the movie. The photos show off Geoffrey Rush, who is returning once again as Captain Barbossa, Orlando Bloom who is back as Will Turner and Captain Salazar, who is the new villain being played by Javier Bardem. Also, there are some ghost sharks, because this is a Pirates of the Caribbean movie. In case you missed it, here is the official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

"Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas."

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Stephen Graham, Kaya Scodelario and Sir Paul McCartney. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is being directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg and is set for release on May 26, 2017. Be sure to check out the new Jacks Sparrow poster and photos for yourself below.