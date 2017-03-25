Today, Disney released a TV trailer for their upcoming summer sequel Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. There isn't much new footage in this one minute spot. But it is cut quicker, and comes across a lot more flashier than the full-length trailer that debuted just a few weeks ago. It sure makes the sequel look like a rousing adventure that is more in tune with the original than some of the later movies.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea-notably Jack. Jack's only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also stars Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, Golshifteh Farahani as the sea-witch Shansa, Stephen Graham as Scrum, David Wenham as Scarfield and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Espen Sandberg & Joachim Ronning are directing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales from a script by Jeff Nathanson, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing and Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Brigham Taylor serving as executive producers.

Production began on this highly-anticipated sequel last February, which was slightly marred when Johnny Depp was injured on set, although production was not heavily impacted. Disney has set a May 26 release date for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, squaring off with another highly-anticipated movie, Paramount's Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in what could be an epic Memorial Day box office showdown. Take a look at this all new adventure featuring everyone's favorite pirate courtesy of Facebook.