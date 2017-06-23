Just a few days after Pitch Perfect 3 wrapped production, Universal Pictures has unveiled the first poster, which reveals the tagline "Last Call Pitches." The studio also revealed that the first trailer will debut during VidCon's "Night of Awesome" live stream. It remains unclear if the studio will debut the trailer online after the live stream, although it certainly seems likely, as we get closer and closer to the December 22 release date.

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3, the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than $400 million at the global box office. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return and are joined by additions including John Lithgow and Ruby Rose in this Universal Pictures sequel. Pitch Perfect 3 is again produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions, and is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In). Elizabeth Banks was originally slated to direct Pitch Perfect 3, after making her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2.

The first Pitch Perfect movie was a surprise hit when it debuted in 2012, earning $65 million domestically and $115.3 million worldwide, from a $17 million budget. The soundtrack was also a huge hit as well, becoming the highest-selling soundtrack of 2013, selling 1.2 million copies, while the single "Cups" landed on the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts, along with two other songs from the soundtrack. This success spawned Pitch Perfect 2, which brought back the main cast and introduced new characters such as Hailee Steinfeld's Emily and Katey Sagal's Katherine. The sequel was an even bigger hit, earning $184.2 million domestic and $287.5 million worldwide, from a $29 million budget.

Pitch Perfect 3 is set for release on December 22, which puts it in the midst of a competitive holiday season, where eight new films open in wide release, over a 10-day span. Disney rolls out what will likely be the biggest movie of the year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15, along with the 20th Century Fox animated movie Ferdinand, with Sony debuting their highly-anticipated Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on December 20. This Pitch Perfect sequel will go up against Paramount's Downsizing, Warner Bros.' Bastards and The Weinstein Company's The Six Billion Dollar Man on December 22, with 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman on Earth arriving on Christmas Day. Take a look at the new Pitch Perfect 3 poster below, and check back tomorrow night for the new trailer.