While the new year has just begun, some are already looking forward to the end of the year, with the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII and many other highly-anticipated movies. One of those films is Pitch Perfect 3, which has been set for release on December 22, and today we have word that production has gotten under way. Rebel Wilson sent out the first photo from the set, with a number of her co-stars.

The photo first surfaced on Rebel Wilson's Twitter feed, witch features the actress returning as Fat Amy, alongside Anna Kendrick, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Shelley Regner. Universal Pictures has yet to issue a plot synopsis at this time, so it isn't immediately clear what the movie will center on. There have been rumors of another cast member coming aboard, though.

Last month we reported that XXX 3 and John Wick 2 star Ruby Rose was in talks to join Pitch Perfect 3, but there was never any confirmation that she signed on to star. It's worth noting that this photo also doesn't feature Hailee Steinfeld. When Hailee Steinfeld first joined the cast of Pitch Perfect 2, it was reported that she signed a multi-movie deal, which may include Pitch Perfect 3 and two more follow-ups. While Elizabeth Banks will not be directing Pitch Perfect 3, she is staying aboard to portray Gail, while also serving as a producer, although she isn't featured in this photo either.

Kay Cannon, who wrote Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, wrote the screenplay for this musical sequel, although Mike White (School of Rock and Dana Fox), who wrote How to Be Single starring Rebel Wilson, wrote subsequent drafts of the sequel's script as well. No story details have been revealed at this time, and it isn't known if other franchise stars such as Skylar Astin or Adam DeVine will reprise their roles.

Back in May, Universal pushed the sequel's release date by five months, from July 21, 2017, to the holiday frame of December 22, 2017, which has become quite the crowded weekend. The sequel will open against Sony's Jumanji sequel starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Paramount's Downsizing starring Matt Damon and Alec Baldwin, The Weinstein Company's The Six Billion Dollar Man, starring Mark Wahlberg, 20th Century Fox's animated adventure The Story of Ferdinand and an untitled PG-13 comedy from Warner Bros. All of these movies also open one week after the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Episode VIII, which will surely have an impact on the opening weekend of all these movies.

The original musical, Pitch Perfect, became a surprise hit at the box office, taking in $65 million domestic and $115.7 million worldwide, from just a $17 million budget. The 2015 sequel, which marked Elizabeth Banks' directorial debut, took in $184.2 million domestic and $287.5 million worldwide, from a $29 million budget. Trish Sie is directing the sequel, which marks her follow-up from her feature directorial debut Step Up All In. Take a look at the first set photo from Pitch Perfect 3, and stay tuned for more on this musical sequel in the near future.