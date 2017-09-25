'I just thought you guys were so busy with your awesome jobs and amazing lives...' Nope, the Bellas haven't accomplished much out in the real world, and these girls are desperate to get back on stage in the third and final chapter of the Pitch Perfect saga. Today, Universal has released the second trailer for Pitch Perfect 3. And it has the Bellas at a pretty desperate point in their lives, all before they take their magical show global.

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3, the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than $400 million at the global box office.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return and are joined by additions including John Lithgow and Ruby Rose. Pitch Perfect 3 is again produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions, and is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In).

The first Pitch Perfect movie was a surprise hit when it debuted in 2012, earning $65 million domestically and $115.3 million worldwide, from a $17 million budget. The soundtrack was also a huge hit as well, becoming the highest-selling soundtrack of 2013, selling 1.2 million copies, while the single "Cups" landed on the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts, along with two other songs from the soundtrack. This success spawned Pitch Perfect 2, which brought back the main cast and introduced new characters such as Hailee Steinfeld's Emily and Katey Sagal's Katherine. The sequel was an even bigger hit, earning $184.2 million domestic and $287.5 million worldwide, from a $29 million budget.

Now, Universal has officially announced Last Call with this third and final adventure for our dear Bellas. Though, you can expect that this franchise won't lay dormant for long. When Hailee Steinfeld signed on for Pitch Perfect 2, it was said that she would be slowly rebooting the series, and it's expected to get a soft reboot sometime before 2020 for a whole new generation of kids that have grown up on these movies. Though, this is likely the last time you'll see Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson singing on this stage. So get some tissue ready, then get ready to rock, as these girls are promising to blow out the holiday season with this rousing last entry in what has become one of the top grossing musical comedies of all time.