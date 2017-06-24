You ready to get back on stage, pitches? Good, because the first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 has arrived, and it looks like it is going to be just what fans of the franchise are hoping for. Universal is making it seem like this is going to be the last installment, at least featuring the cast you've come to know and love, so you'd better get ready to spend some quality time with the Bellas this Christmas, and probably laugh a little bit as well.

Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 as part of their VidCon presentation and, lucky for the majority of those who want to see this movie who aren't at the event, the studio decided to put the trailer online as well. Given that the sequel has a release pegged for December 22, 2017, the timing seems right to get buzz going for this movie. Granted, by now the Pitch Perfect series has its fans and, Anna Kendrick brings a certain amount of star power alone with her, but this way Universal can get this trailer playing in from of some of its major releases making their way into theaters before the end of the summer. But most importantly, fans can see some footage and get a feel for what Pitch Perfect 3 is going to be.

Pitch Perfect 3 is going to bring back the Bellas, who are now graduated from college and out in the real world, where it takes more than a cappella to get by. After a big moment together winning the World Championships in the last installment, the Bellas find themselves split up and discovering there aren't job prospects when your main talent is making music with your mouth. But when a chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour presents itself, the girls come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Rebel Wilson, Alexis Knapp, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins are all returning for Pitch Perfect 3. The cast also includes a couple of new additions in the form of Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2) and John Lithgow (The Accountant). Much like Pitch Perfect 2, we also expect to see some fun cameos thrown in there as well.

The first Pitch Perfect was something of a surprise hit when it was released in 2012. Working from a budget of just $17 million, the comedy grossed $115.4 million under the direction of Jason Moore. Pitch Perfect 2, with Elizabeth Banks at the helm, did even better in 2015, bringing in $287.5 million. Sadly, Banks wasn't able to return for the sequel, which left from for Trish Sie (Step Up All In) to get a pretty big opportunity. Be sure to check out the first trailer and, in case you missed it, the first poster for Pitch Perfect 3 for yourself below.