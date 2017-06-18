Six months after Pitch Perfect 3 started production, filming has finally wrapped on the sequel, with the franchise's official Twitter and YouTube channels sending out a special "wrap reel" to commemorate the production. There will also be a "special announcement" coming on Monday, June 19, but it isn't known if this will be the first trailer or not. While we wait for that announcement, this wrap reel features plenty of behind-the-scenes footage with the cast, as director Trish Sie gives fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

This wrap reel debuted on the Pitch Perfect YouTube channel, featuring stars Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, with the director Trish Sie revealing that this sequel will take fans on a "global tour" with the Bellas. There is also footage of one of the stars jumping from a boat into a tank of water. There is also a scene with Rebel Wilson getting attacked by dogs, with the actress revealing that she is actually allergic to dogs. We also get a glimpse at Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, who return as Gail and John. We also get footage of some new cast members, John Lithgow, who director Trish Sie said is like a "pea in a pod" with Rebel Wilson, and DJ Khaled, who the director describes as amazing and a "force of nature".

There is also behind-the-scenes footage from the last day of production, with actresses Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and many more. Director Trish Sie ends the video, revealing that they are all going to "miss this," meaning their time together on the set. While this video does feature plenty of footage from scenes being shot, there still hasn't been too much revealed about the actual story, except for the fact that it centers on a tour. One of the shots with DJ Khaled featured a number of soldiers, so it's possible that DJ Khaled and the Bellas are on some sort of USO tour for the troops, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Shortly after production began in January, a video was released featuring the Barden Bellas together again, seen rehearsing a big musical number from this highly-anticipated sequel. That was the last update we got from Pitch Perfect 3, but with a big announcement coming tomorrow, hopefully we'll find out more about this sequel, which has been slated for release on December 22, which is shaping up to be quite the crowded weekend. Also opening in theaters on that day is Paramount's Downsizing and Warner Bros.' Bastards. It will also arrive just one week after what could be the biggest movie of the year, Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a few days after Jumanji on December 20 and a few days before The Greatest Showman on Earth.

Elizabeth Banks, who made her feature directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, was originally slated to return as director for Pitch Perfect 3, but she ended up bowing out as director, although she does return in her role as Gail. Kay Cannon, who wrote the first two Pitch Perfect movies, wrote the script for Pitch Perfect 3 as well. While we wait for tomorrow's big announcement, take a look at the wrap reel for Pitch Perfect 3, in theaters December 22.