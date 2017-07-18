Just over 30 years ago, Best Picture winner Platoon helped launch three young stars into the stratosphere, and they all reunited over the weekend to celebrate. Johnny Depp (Lerner) hosted a reunion at his Hollywood Hills home on Sunday night, with Kevin Dillon (Bunny) posting a photo featuring Depp and Charlie Sheen (Chris) on social media. It isn't immediately clear if there were other cast members present at this gathering or not. Here's what Kevin Dillon had to say in a brief caption for the image.

"#platoon 30 year #reunion last night at #johnnydepp house #goodtimes."

The image was posted on Kevin Dillon Instagram, with his location tagged as the Hollywood Hills. It isn't ultimately clear why this reunion was held now, since the true 30th Anniversary was about seven months ago. Platoon opened in limited release December 19, 1986, to qualify for the Oscars that year, where it ultimately took home four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Oliver Stone. It didn't open in wide release until February 6, 1987, and it didn't roll out to the rest of the world until later that spring. Still, given the movie hit theaters so close to the holiday season, it seems the actors saw it fit to delay the celebration until later on this year.

In Platoon, Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on the ground in the middle of battle, his idealism fades. Infighting in his unit between Staff Sergeant Barnes (NExBkaiA5NUvAF||Tom Berenger), who believes nearby villagers are harboring Viet Cong soldiers, and Sergeant Elias (Willem Dafoe), who has a more sympathetic view of the locals, ends up pitting the soldiers against each other as well as against the enemy.

While Platoon did not mark the feature film debuts for any of the aforementioned actors, the movie certainly helped elevate their careers in major ways. Johnny Depp made his feature film debut in the iconic thriller A Nightmare on Elm Street, which hit theaters in 1984, and he went on to star in the 1985 comedy Private Resort, alongside Rob Morrow. However, his career really took off after Platoon, with the actor landing a role in the hit TV series 21 Jump Street, which made him a household name. He went on to star on the series for four seasons from 1987 to 1990, when he starred in two more hit films, Edward Scissorhands and Cry-Baby.

Charlie Sheen, of course, had grown up in showbiz, the son of legendary actor Martin Sheen. He had appearances as extras in his fathers movies such as Badlands and Apocalypse Now, before his breakout role as Matt in 1984's Red Dawn. He went on to star in The Boys Next Door in 1985 before landing the role of Chris in Platoon. He actually had three more big movies that debuted in 1986, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, where he played a "boy in a police station" who interacts with Ferris' (Matthew Broderick) sister Jeanie (Jennifer Grey), Lucas, where he played Cappie, and The Wraith, where he played the title character.

Kevin Dillon made his feature film debut in 1985's Heaven Help Us, alongside Donald Sutherland, John Heard and Andrew McCarthy, before playing Bunny in Platoon. While he continued to work regularly throughout the 1980s and 1990s, starring in the 1988 The Blob remake, The Doors and No Escape, he became best known for his role as Johnny "Drama" Chase on the hit HBO series Entourage. Take a look at this Platoon reunion photo below featuring Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillon reuniting 30 years later.