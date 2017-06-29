Dimension Films has released the official trailer for their upcoming horror movie Polaroid, which is set to hit theaters on August 25, 2017. It was announced at the beginning of this year that production had started for the movie in Halifax, Nova Scotia and now we have the first trailer and official release date set. Polaroid is produced by Roy Lee and Chris Bender, the team responsible for The Ring and The Grudge. Lee believes that Polaroid could be the start of a franchise. The trailer does hint at a cool horror series in the same vein as Final Destination, even giving a hint that there could be a prequel sometime in the future.

The trailer comes to us via The Weinstein Company's YouTube channel and it's a little over 2 minutes of suspense and super creepy sound design that often sounds like somebody struggling to breathe mixed in with the unmistakable sound of a polaroid picture being taken. The trailer could be all black with just the sound effects playing and it would still be incredibly effective for advertising the upcoming horror movie. That's not to take anything away from the dark footage and acting chops on display in the clip at all. The Polaroid trailer definitely gets its point across without being heavy handed. The press release for Polaroid highlights what we need to know before heading into theaters. It says this.

"From the producers of the The Ring and The Grudge, comes the next iconic horror franchise: Polaroid. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn't take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. Based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, the story mixes elements of The Ring and Final Destination to create one of the most unique and scary films."

The story sounds tailor made for fans of the children's book series Goosebumps installment "Say Cheese and Die" as the story is pretty much the same thing, more or less. Regardless, the trailer looks and sounds creepy as hell, which is why we watch these types of films anyway.

Polaroid is based off of Lars Klevberg's award winning short movie of the same name. Klevberg's short won the Los Angeles Horror Short Film Festival and gained quite a buzz afterwards, leading to a deal for Klevberg to direct a feature length version of Polaroid with a screenplay written by Blair Butler for Dimension Films. Bob Weinstein, head and founder of Dimension has recently talked about slowing down productions from around 8 a year to concentrate on 3-4 really good ideas, which seems like a really good idea to keep a business afloat,

Polaroid is all set to jump into theaters August 25th, 2017, just in time for the Halloween season. Two weeks after that and it's the release of the hotly anticipated remake of Stephen King's IT, so opening before that was probably a good idea as far as the horror market is concerned. Horror fans have a lot to be excited about this fall and Polaroid should definitely be right up there with IT, Death Note, Clowntergiest, and the return of Stranger Things. Check out the new trailer for Polaroid in stunning 480p quality below.