In honor of Valentine's, Lionsgate decided to use the holiday as an interesting opportunity for some promotion. They let the villain from the movie, Rita Repulsa, take over the official Power Rangers movie twitter account. While there were some amusing tweets, the best thing that came from the takeover was a brand new image of Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa from Power Rangers.

The keys to the Power RangersTwitter account were turned over to Rita Repulsa, or at least, whoever was tweeting as Rita Repulsa, early in the day on Valentine's Day and the takeover lasted most of the day. The first thing that was shared was a brand new image of Elizabeth Banks as Rita and even though it isn't a still from the actual movie, it offers a really good look at the villain's costume and signature weapon. Here is how the picture was captioned.

"It's Valentine's Day, love is in the air... try not to breathe. #RepulsaTakesOver"

As for the rest of the tweets, Rita Repulsa was pretty salty and sour about Valentine's Day in general and decided to discourage anyone from enjoying themselves and shared her disgust with the general feeling of love in the air. The most amusing parts of the day came when she interacted with other Twitter accounts. In a couple of self-referential, pretty fun tweets, Rita interacted with The Hunger Games account, praising Snow and Effie, who was also played by Elizabeth Banks.

"@TheHungerGames Dearest Effie, your style is absolutely wicked... #RepulsaTakesOver"

The account also shared a few Power Rangers Valentine's Day cards, one of which featured Rita Repulsa saying, "I love you as much as I love gold." That is pretty clearly a not-so-subtle reference to Goldar, who was seen squaring off with the Megazord in the last trailer that was released for the movie. There were no references made to Zordon, who is being voiced by Bryan Cranston in Power Rangers, or the robot Alpha 5, who is being voiced by Bill Hader. She did, however, make some time to get in on poking fun at Cee Lo Green for his Grammy's outfit by asking if he and Gnarles Barkley would join her.

"@CeeLoGreen @GnarlyDOfficial Will you join my army? #RepulsaTakesOver"

Though the villain in this new movie is being played by a very established actress, the Power Rangers in themselves are being played by promising up-and-comers. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl's RJ Cyler is playing the Blue Ranger with Darce Montgomery as the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger and Becky G as the Yellow Ranger. Power Rangers is being directed by Dean Israelite and the movie is set for release on March 24, 2017. Be sure to check out all of Rita Repulsa's Valentine's Day tweets for yourself below.

It’s Valentine’s Day, love is in the air… try not to breathe. #RepulsaTakesOverpic.twitter.com/RSoQPKoVma — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

Woman seeking love < Woman seeking power! You don't need a man to have fun my dears, that is utter blasphemy. #RepulsaTakesOver — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

I just love all these mushy #Valentine’s Day posts. Said no one ever. #RepulsaTakesOver — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

Calling all you single ladies. Come join me and we will rule together! #SingleAwarenessDay#RepulsaTakesOver — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

Drop dead gorgeous, quite literally. Send your own valentine to the one you hate least. https://t.co/3qkqEj2PKI#RepulsaTakesOver#Valentinepic.twitter.com/psdtgGx58Z — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

Rita knows what she's talking about 👊 Girl Power all the way. #HappyGalentinesDay! https://t.co/ssOdY3Iz7n — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 14, 2017

Single and ready to… Nope. Stay away from me. #SingleAwarenessDay#RepulsaTakesOver — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

If you're sad about being alone on #ValentinesDay, just remember, nobody loves you on any other day of the year either. #RepulsaTakesOver — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017

The Way You Look Tonight... is like complete and utter garbage. #RuinALoveSong#RitaTakesover — Power Rangers (@ThePowerRangers) February 14, 2017