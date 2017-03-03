Later this month, the iconic Power Rangers franchise will be rebooted for a new generation, with a new group of stars taking over as these iconic characters. The franchise got its start with the wildly popular TV series Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, which ran from 1993 to 1999, spawning its own movie and a number of additional TV series that carry on the franchise's name to this day. The young stars of this new Power Rangers movie are starting to make the press rounds, leading up to the March 24 release, and they were given quite the surprise, when original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger, stopped by to interview the cast.

Amy Jo Johnson debuted this video on her YouTube page, where the actress explains that she is interviewing the stars for a Vancouver publication called the Daily Hive, during the Toronto press junket. When she walks into the room, cast members Dacre Montgomery (Red Ranger), Ludi Lin (Black Ranger) and Naomi Scott (Pink Ranger) were quite surprised to see her. During the interview itself, Amy Jo Johnson revealed she had no idea how the original show would have such a positive impact. Amy Jo Johnson also revealed in the YouTube description that the actual full interview will be posted on The Daily Hive soon.

Amy Jo Johnson also pointed out one of the big differences from the original TV series to this Power Rangers reboot, which is that the original Power Rangers didn't actually have any "special powers." Of course, as we've seen in the trailers and other bits of footage already, the power coins that these Angel Grove kids find do give them amazing super-human abilities. Ludi Lin also told a story about how he was approached at a restaurant by a five-year-old fan, who has been eagerly awaiting this new Power Rangers adventure, telling all of his friends about this iconic franchise. We still have a few more weeks left until it hits theaters but it most certainly has the potential to become one of the biggest movies this spring.

Power Rangers will go up against another theatrical reboot of a hit TV series, Warner Bros.' CHiPs, starring Michael Pena and Dax Shepard, and Sony's sci-fi thriller Life, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Dean Israelite (Project Almanac) directs Saban's Power Rangers, which stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, featuring Bill Hader, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. The screenplay is by John Gatins (Kong: Skull Island, Real Steel). Story is by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney. Producers are Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, Brian Casentini (Power Rangers TV series), Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen (The Twilight Saga, The Fault in Our Stars, The Maze Runner franchise). Take a look at this five-minute video where Amy Jo Johnson surprises the new cast of the Power Rangers.