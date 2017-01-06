The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is currently under way in Las Vegas, and while it isn't necessarily a movie-centric convention, there are a few movie tie-ins. Lionsgate recently announced that their upcoming Power Rangers reboot will get a new virtual reality (VR) experience that debuted during this year's CES, and today we have the first photos from this experience. These images give us new looks at the Power Rangers' Zords, the beloved character Alpha 5 voiced by Bill Hader and the command center.

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has worked with Lionsgate, a premier next generation global content leader, to power the Power Rangers Virtual Reality (VR) experience at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This cutting-edge VR experience powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 flagship processor is based on Lionsgate's Saban's Power Rangers, the feature film adaptation of the iconic property that rolls out in theatres worldwide on March 24, 2017. The VR experience is designed to allow audiences to enter the zords of their favorite Power Ranger, embodying their powers and capabilities. Here's what Mike Finley, senior vice president and president, North America and Australia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. had to say in his statement.

"Lionsgate is at the forefront of innovative and immersive storytelling backed by a rich portfolio of premium content. We're happy to be working with Lionsgate to create an exciting virtual reality experience for Power Rangers fans through the technologies we've implemented on Snapdragon 835."

The Power Rangers 3D graphics and video VR experience will highlight several innovations in the Snapdragon 835 that create a superior responsive and immersive experience within the world of the film. The Snapdragon 835 processor is engineered to allow for high VR frame rates, immersive audio, enhanced 3D graphics with real-time rendering and high-definition video content. This can bring a premium immersive experience to mobile and transports Power Rangers fans to the center of the action. Here's what Paula Kupfer, senior vice president, global partnerships and promotions, Lionsgate, had to say in her statement.

"We're delighted to team with Qualcomm Technologies on a virtual reality experience that will bring fans closer to the action of Saban's Power Rangers as they prepare for the film to arrive on the big screen. Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge VR technology provides a platform for a compelling Power Rangers experience and represents a major evolution in the fidelity and immersion made possible through mobile VR."

The Power Rangers VR experience, produced with acclaimed VR and animation studio Reel FX, will be unveiled at the Qualcomm Technologies CES booth #10948 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The companies also plan on expanding the initiative internationally, including China. Power Rangers stars Becky G (Yellow Ranger), Naomi Scott (Pink Ranger), RJ Cyler (Blue Ranger), Dacre Montgomery (Red Ranger) and Ludi Lin (Black Ranger). The story follows follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late. Take a look at these new photos from Power Rangers below, as we count down to the March 24 release.