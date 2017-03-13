What did Kong: Skull Island teach us about general audiences this past weekend? It's that the majority of them will still leave before the end credits are finished. Whether there is a stinger attached or not. That's why more and more directors are starting to tell audiences about their tie-in post-credit scenes in advance. Sure, most Marvel fans know that they should stay all the way through, until the lights come up. But other audiences just aren't that savvy yet. So, director Dean Israelite wants all you square brains out there to beware: The new Power Rangers movie definitely has a post-credit scene.

And hey, you won't even need to sit through the entire credits to see it, as it will actually be a mid-credits sequence that comes about two and a half minutes into the main credits. Speaking with Collider about the movie, Israelite had this to say about why audiences shouldn't be so quick to leave.

"It was always gonna be a coda. It was always gonna be sort of a post-credits scene. The only thing that we debated about that was where it comes two and a half minutes into the...after the main one ends, or is it gonna come right at the end of the credits. So we decided to kind of break the credits up."

Though Power Rangers is Lionsgate's first real stab at a self-contained superhero franchise, Marvel is the company that has made the post-credit thing a fad. But the stinger isn't anything new. Once known as a credit cookie, these short scenes, now used to connect or tease upcoming sequels or spin-offs, have been around forever, and were heavily used by John Hughes in the 80s. Deadpool's own end-credits scene was a spoof of the filmmaker's comedy Ferris Beuller's Day Off. The recent R-Rated superhero movie Logan ditched the post-credit scene, going with a pre-movie Deadpool short instead.

Lionsgate is planning at least 5 more Power Rangers movies, with two connecting trilogies. But nothing about the immediate sequel has been revealed yet. It is expected that the Power Rangers post-credit sequence will tease Power Rangers 2. But Dean Israelite wasn't about to spoil anything in regards to what fans might see at the very end of this first franchise reboot.

Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.